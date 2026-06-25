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Hailey Bieber Turns Heads in New SKIMS Campaign for Everyday Cotton Collection

Hailey Bieber Turns Heads in New SKIMS Campaign for Everyday Cotton Collection Kim Kardashian Everyday Cotton

E! News

Hailey Bieber Turns Heads in New SKIMS Campaign for Everyday Cotton Collection

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is the face of the newest campaign from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, highlighting the brand’s Everyday Cotton collection. The campaign, photographed by renowned fashion photographer Mert Alas, showcases a range of cotton bras and underwear designed to combine comfort with modern style. Released this week, the campaign places Bieber at the center of the brand’s latest push to elevate wardrobe essentials.

The Everyday Cotton collection features updated versions of some of SKIMS’ most popular silhouettes and introduces new color options, including the soft pink shade Peony.

Kim Kardashian Praises Bieber’s Style

SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian praised Hailey Bieber’s ability to bring sophistication to everyday basics.

According to Kardashian, Bieber’s effortless fashion sense made her the perfect choice to represent the collection.

The campaign focuses on versatile essentials, including the Triangle Bralette, Hipster briefs, and other cotton-based pieces designed for daily wear. The collection emphasizes comfort while maintaining the signature fit that has helped make SKIMS one of the most recognizable names in the shapewear and basics market.

Hailey Bieber in the New SKIMS Campaign

Hailey Bieber in the New SKIMS Campaign

Comfort Meets Everyday Fashion

Hailey Bieber described the collection as aligning with her own approach to style.

She noted that quality basics are the foundation of every wardrobe and highlighted the softness, comfort, and practicality of the pieces featured in the campaign.

The Everyday Cotton line was originally launched earlier this year and has become one of SKIMS’ core collections. The range includes 10 different bra and underwear styles and is available in sizes XXS through 4X, with expanded bra sizing designed to accommodate a wide variety of body types.

The collection is offered in several neutral tones, including Snow, Light Heather Grey, Cocoa Heather, Onyx, and Sienna Heather, alongside the newly introduced Peony shade.

Hailey Bieber in the New SKIMS Campaign - 1

Hailey Bieber in the New SKIMS Campaign 

A Longtime Fan of the Brand

Bieber has frequently expressed support for SKIMS and has worn the brand for years. In recent comments, she said she appreciates the company’s clear vision and customer-focused approach to product development.

The collaboration continues a long-standing friendship between Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian, who have appeared together at numerous fashion and entertainment events over the years.

Industry observers view the partnership as another example of SKIMS’ ability to combine celebrity influence with highly marketable lifestyle products.

Busy Year for Hailey Bieber

The campaign arrives during an active year for Bieber, who continues to expand her beauty brand and public profile.

The model recently shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to her husband, Justin Bieber, featuring family moments with their young son, Jack Blues Bieber.

While balancing family life and business ventures, Bieber remains one of fashion’s most sought-after faces. Her latest SKIMS campaign reinforces her status as a major figure in both the fashion and beauty industries.

With its focus on comfort, simplicity, and wearability, the Everyday Cotton collection aims to deliver stylish essentials for consumers seeking practical pieces that fit seamlessly into everyday wardrobes.

  • Hailey Bieber Turns Heads in New SKIMS Campaign for Everyday Cotton Collection Kim Kardashian Everyday Cotton
  • Hailey Bieber in the New SKIMS Campaign
  • Hailey Bieber Turns Heads in New SKIMS Campaign for Everyday Cotton Collection Kim Kardashian Everyday Cotton
  • Hailey Bieber in the New SKIMS Campaign

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