50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

When it comes to navigating rap rivalries, few do it better than 50 Cent. Now, the G-Unit founder has transformed his reputation for trolling into a high-profile Super Bowl ad campaign, starring in DoorDash’s “Big Beef” commercial rollout that blends humor, pop culture, and subtle hip-hop shade.

Released ahead of Super Bowl weekend, the campaign plays on the idea that modern rivalries live just as much in comment sections as they do on the field — and 50 Cent is the perfect messenger.

“Delivering the Beef,” Literally

In the ad, 50 Cent leans fully into his public persona, sitting casually as he unpacks a DoorDash delivery bag while explaining the “art” of delivering quality beef. With deadpan delivery and impeccable timing, he pulls out items that appear to poke fun at long-time rival Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Among the most talked-about moments are a bag of cheese puffs and a pack of combs, which 50 presents with a grin before adding, “They sell combs. What a coincidence.” The moment instantly lit up social media, with fans applauding the rapper’s ability to troll without ever naming names.

Why DoorDash Tapped 50 Cent

According to DoorDash, the Super Bowl has evolved into a multi-screen experience, with conversations unfolding online in real time. The brand saw an opportunity to merge food, feuds, and fandom, and 50 Cent’s legacy of hip-hop beef made him a natural fit for the ad.

“I’ve always been about keeping it real, so when DoorDash approached me about a campaign around beef, it felt authentic,” 50 said in a statement. “Just like with beef, the receipts speak for themselves.”

The ad campaign emphasizes that DoorDash has everything fans need for game day, no matter what kind of “beef” they’re dealing with — whether it’s between teams, friends, or rivals online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DoorDash (@doordash)

Not a TV Spot, But Still a Super Bowl Winner

While the “Big Beef” ad won’t air during Super Bowl LX’s traditional commercial breaks, DoorDash is betting big on social media virality. The company plans to roll out additional content featuring 50 Cent across its platforms throughout the weekend, turning the rapper into the face of its game-day trash talk strategy.

DoorDash’s head of consumer marketing, Gina Igwe, noted that the comment section has become the new arena for Super Bowl rivalries, making 50 Cent’s involvement feel timely and culturally sharp.

Hip-Hop Culture Meets Brand Strategy

The campaign highlights a growing trend where brands lean into internet culture and celebrity authenticity rather than polished, scripted commercials. By embracing 50 Cent’s reputation for humor and calculated pettiness, DoorDash has created a moment that resonates far beyond food delivery.

As Super Bowl weekend unfolds, one thing is clear: when it comes to beef — real or metaphorical — 50 Cent still knows exactly how to deliver.

Loading...