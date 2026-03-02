50 Cent Trolls Benzino After Hospital Drama — Feud Explodes Again

The long-running feud between 50 Cent and Benzino has flared up again — this time following Benzino’s recent hospitalization after an alleged car incident involving his ex-partner.

On March 1,50 Cent took to social media to mock Benzino, sharing an image of him wearing a neck brace. The rapper captioned the post with, “GOD TOLD ME TO SHARE THIS,” adding fuel to their decades-old rivalry.

The post quickly circulated online, drawing reactions from fans familiar with the pair’s history of public disputes.

What Happened to Benzino?

According to Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Scott, the incident occurred when his ex, Althea Eaton, allegedly arrived at his home with a friend. Speaking publicly about the situation, he claimed that Althea Eaton took their son after he exited his school bus and drove away in her car.

Benzino alleges the vehicle sideswiped him during the confrontation, causing him to fall and sustain injuries to his arm, head, and back. Emergency responders reportedly transported him to a hospital for treatment.

However, Althea Eaton has disputed his version of events. She stated that she was attempting to conduct a wellness check on her child and denied intentionally hitting him with her vehicle. She also questioned the severity of his injuries, claiming he exaggerated the situation.

Authorities have not publicly released further details, and no formal conclusions have been announced.

Online Feud Escalates

Benzino did not remain silent following 50 Cent’s online jab. In response, he reportedly circulated merchandise referencing 50 Cent’s late mother, intensifying tensions between the two artists.

The rivalry between the rappers dates back to the early 2000s and has included diss tracks, interviews, and repeated social media exchanges. This latest episode highlights how quickly personal matters can spill into the public sphere in the age of viral content.

Broader Family Tensions

The hospital incident also unfolds against the backdrop of Benzino’s strained relationship with his daughter, Coi Leray. In recent months, Coi Leray publicly stated that she no longer communicates with her father, emphasizing boundaries and personal growth.

Benzino has acknowledged the distance between them, describing the situation as “surreal” and noting generational differences in communication and independence.

While the father-daughter dynamic is separate from the recent hospital drama, the overlapping headlines have amplified public scrutiny around his personal life.

Celebrity Drama in the Social Media Era

The situation underscores how celebrity disputes — whether personal or professional — can rapidly escalate online. Social media platforms often serve as battlegrounds where private conflicts become public spectacles.

For now, Benzino appears to be recovering from his reported injuries, while 50 Cent’s post continues to circulate among fans of hip-hop news and celebrity gossip.

As investigations continue and statements from both sides remain at odds, the latest chapter in this feud proves once again that in entertainment culture, personal conflict and public commentary often go hand in hand.