Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon black solutions, released its 10th annual sustainability report titled – On the Road to Net Zero. The 2022 report focuses on its net zero aspiration by 2050, the significant progress with Continua Sustainable Carbonaceous Materials (SCM), and the role of Birla Carbon in contributing to a decade of sustainability engagement and accomplishment.

“At Birla Carbon, sustainability and innovation are integral pillars that define success. We leverage every aspect to ensure the future of our business, customers, communities, and the world is sustainable. This has been recently reflected in our Platinum rating by EcoVadis for sustainable business practices,” said John Loudermilk, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon. “From a business standpoint, innovation is going to be the mainstay of everything we do at Birla Carbon. We recognize the risks and rewards of our innovative past; learn how to future-focus today’s passions and perspectives towards a better tomorrow, and find inspiration to journey together into the unknown,” he added.









He further added: “As Birla Carbon celebrates 10 years of commitment to sustainable practices, our decade of chronicling sustainability deserves a special mention in this report – On the Road to Net Zero.”

he key highlights of the report included recommendation for EcoVadis platinum rating for sustainable business practices, repurposing 67 per cent of wastes, includes recycling, reuse, and recovery and refinancing existing debts through a US$750 million loan linked to sustainability performance. It also proposed that only carbon black multinational should receive IATF certification across all its manufacturing sites

Birla Carbon is one of the leading global suppliers of carbon black. As one of the flagship businesses of the leading Indian multinational conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group, Birla Carbon provides innovative sustainable carbon black solutions that enhance the performance of paints and coatings, inks and toners, plastics, adhesives, sealants, textile fibers, mechanical rubber goods, and tires, Energy Systems, and Sustainable Carbonaceous Materials. The company’s footprint extends across 12 countries, with 16 manufacturing facilities and two state-of-the-art technology centers in Marietta (USA) and Taloja (India), providing industry-leading innovation.

The 2022 report also states the various targets Birla Carbon has achieved during the year to fulfill its sustainability goals and establish its leadership in the industry for the years to come.

“Sustainability for Birla Carbon began long before our first official sustainability report in 2013. In the last 10 years, we have aligned our activities to our business vision to be the most respected, sustainable, and dynamic global carbon black leader. We have made efforts and taken bold steps to cement our position in the market as a preferred sustainable partner for our customers. This, for us, is our real achievement,” said Joe Gaynor, Chief Legal, Sustainability, and Risk Officer, Birla Carbon. “We believe in providing value to our customers primarily by developing innovative products that benefit our common value chains; constantly strive to make our operations more sustainable so that we minimize our environmental footprint; and ultimately, give back to the communities and the society in which we operate,” he added.

The online report is available at – www.sustainability.birlacarbon.com