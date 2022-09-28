Spectrum Talent Management, a one-stop solution for global-local human talent management has recorded an upward trend in hiring prospects of engineering candidates across industries. Compared to FY 20-21, it has increased by 2.5x this year. Candidates with engineering degrees with specialisation in Software, Aerospace, Biomedical, Biotech, Mechanical and Civil are witnessing a considerable surge in hiring.

“India is home to more than 2000 engineering colleges. In comparison to other private, affiliated, and deemed colleges, the IITs and NITs still constitute a small number. Hiring occurs at all levels, despite the fact that the pedigrees will vary. Because of their curriculum, tier 1 and tier 2 colleges are certain to have a considerably superior placement track record. Though not at 100% success rate, there is considerable hiring from other colleges as well,” said Sidharth Agarwal, Director, Spectrum Talent Management said.









The hiring ratio of women v/s men is 1:5 along with a huge gender gap in engineering colleges/institutions as well. Though hiring is in favour of freshers more in comparison to experienced professionals, currently at 3:1. The city of Bengaluru and NCR have recorded the highest number of engineering hires. Though candidates come from across the country, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka tops the list of employable engineers due to the heavy concentration of engineering colleges in these states.

The report also revealed that a maximum number of engineering graduates are directly hired through campus drives. Apart from national hires, countries like US & Canada have reported high demand for various engineering roles, opening up international opportunities to Indian engineers.

Spectrum Talent Management is a one-stop solution for all local human talent management needs, globally. Committed to establishing and encouraging best-in-industry practices, the leading multinational talent management organisation that offers exhaustive talent management services, from finding talent to managing it.

Established in 2008, Spectrum is the brainchild of MBA graduates Vidur Gupta and Sidharth Agarwal, who intended to tap and manage India’s most significant resource, its manpower. Since then, it has been striving to continuously evolve by effectively meeting various global organisations’ staffing and recruitment needs. Backed by a strong team of 14000+ members, Spectrum takes pride in offering customised solutions ranging from multi-country search & staffing, permanent recruitment, RPO, payroll management to staffing augmentation. It includes executing tailor-made solutions that are conceptualised in collaboration with prospective clients.