Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers

Ride-hailing giant Uber has officially rolled out a new Women’s Preferences feature across the United States, allowing female passengers and drivers to request trips exclusively with other women.

The option, which had previously been tested in several American cities, aims to make the ride-hailing experience safer and more comfortable for women using the platform.

With the new feature, female riders can select a preference within the Uber app to increase the likelihood of being matched with a female driver. Riders can also reserve a ride with a female driver in advance, subject to availability in their area.

Designed to Improve Safety and Comfort

Uber said the feature was developed after women riders and drivers requested greater control over who they travel with. According to the company, the pilot program showed that women felt more comfortable both driving and riding when paired with other women.

The company estimates that around 20% of Uber drivers in the United States are women, though the proportion varies widely between cities.

The Women Preferences setting can also be enabled by female drivers, allowing them to prioritize picking up women riders. Drivers can switch the feature on or off depending on their availability or preferences.

Teen users on the platform — where teen accounts are available — can also request rides with female drivers, offering an additional safety option for younger passengers.

Legal Challenges and Discrimination Debate

Despite its safety-focused goal, the rollout has sparked legal controversy.

Two Uber drivers in California have filed a class-action lawsuit, arguing that the feature may violate the state’s anti-discrimination laws, including the Unruh Civil Rights Act.

The lawsuit claims that giving women drivers the ability to prioritize female passengers could unfairly limit opportunities for male drivers.

Uber has pushed back strongly against the allegations, filing a motion to move the case into private arbitration. The company maintains that the feature serves a legitimate safety purpose and does not constitute unlawful discrimination.

Legal experts have suggested that courts may view such safety measures as a reasonable response to long-standing concerns about harassment and assault in ride-hailing services.

Safety Concerns in the Ride-Hailing Industry

The feature arrives at a time when ride-hailing companies continue to face scrutiny over passenger and driver safety.

In a recent case, a U.S. court ordered Uber to pay $8.5 million in damages to a woman who reported being sexually assaulted by a driver using the platform. Uber has said it plans to appeal the decision.

The company has also taken several steps to improve safety, including driver background checks and partnerships with competitors like Lyft to share information about drivers removed from platforms due to serious complaints.

Lyft itself launched a similar option in 2024, allowing riders and drivers to prioritize women and nonbinary matches, which is also facing legal scrutiny.

Part of a Global Rollout Strategy

Uber’s women-matching option is not entirely new globally. The company already offers similar features in more than 40 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Spain.

The U.S. rollout is part of Uber’s broader strategy to attract more female drivers to the platform while addressing rider safety concerns.

As ride-hailing services continue to evolve, the success of the women-only matching feature may ultimately depend on whether it improves safety while navigating the legal and social debates surrounding gender-based service preferences.