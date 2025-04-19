Garuda Aerospace Secures ₹100 Crore in Series B Funding as India’s Drone Sector Takes Flight

Garuda Aerospace, a Chennai-based drone manufacturer associated with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, has raised ₹100 crore in a significant Series B funding round. The round, led by Venture Catalysts (Vcats++), increases the company’s valuation to $250 million, marking a key milestone in its ambitions to scale up and expand globally.

The fresh infusion of capital comes at a pivotal time for India’s rapidly evolving drone ecosystem. With government policy support, including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and relaxed Drone Rules 2021, the country is witnessing a surge in innovation and investment in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.

Garuda Aerospace plans to channel the funds into several strategic initiatives. These include expanding its manufacturing infrastructure, accelerating the development of defence-grade drone technologies, and setting up a cutting-edge design centre. The company also aims to complete a new R&D and testing facility dedicated to advanced unmanned aerial systems — a move expected to further bolster its presence in both civilian and defence sectors.

“This Series B funding is a defining milestone in Garuda Aerospace’s growth journey,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace. “It strengthens our capacity to scale innovation and manufacturing while accelerating the development of next-generation drone technology. Our vision is to build world-class, indigenous drones that drive India’s self-reliance in defence and make a mark on the global stage.”

Currently holding over 20 patents, Garuda plans to expand its intellectual property portfolio as part of this next growth phase.

MS Dhoni, who is both an investor and brand ambassador for the company, has been a key face of Garuda’s public outreach efforts. Dhoni’s association has helped the company broaden its appeal beyond the tech industry and into the mainstream, as drones increasingly find applications across agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, and public services.

Garuda Drones has already forged strategic partnerships with leading Indian corporations like Tata, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Reliance. These collaborations aim to advance drone deployment and support the indigenisation of components, ensuring that critical technologies remain within the national ecosystem.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts, highlighted the transformative potential of the company. “This investment aligns with our mission of backing homegrown champions capable of reshaping India’s tech landscape,” he said. “Garuda Aerospace is playing a crucial role in building a robust indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and creating a global footprint. We’re confident it will be among the world’s drone tech leaders by 2030.”

As India’s drone market continues to expand, driven by increasing demand from the government and private sectors in areas such as precision agriculture, surveillance, mapping, and logistics, Garuda’s fresh funding round underscores the sector’s rising momentum.

With its sights set on global leadership, Garuda Aerospace is well-positioned to make India a hub for drone innovation and manufacturing in the coming decade.