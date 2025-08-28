Scoot Expands Network With New Routes to Chiang Rai, Okinawa & Tokyo Haneda

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has announced a major expansion of its route network with new services to Chiang Rai (Thailand), Okinawa (Japan), and Tokyo (Haneda, Japan). These flights will progressively launch between December 2025 and March 2026, providing Indian and regional travelers more seamless access to key leisure destinations.

This strategic expansion comes just ahead of the peak year-end and New Year travel season, catering to rising demand for international getaways.







New Routes for 2025–2026

Chiang Rai (Thailand): Starting January 1, 2026, Scoot will operate five weekly flights using its modern Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. Known for its mountainous beauty, Buddhist temples, and rich Lanna heritage, Chiang Rai is an increasingly popular cultural destination for global travelers.

Okinawa (Japan): Beginning December 15, 2025, Scoot will launch three weekly flights to Okinawa, Japan’s tropical island paradise. Operated with Airbus A320 family aircraft, this route will highlight Okinawa’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, beaches, and Ryukyu heritage.

Tokyo (Haneda, Japan): From March 1, 2026, Scoot will introduce daily flights to Haneda Airport via its widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners. This provides travelers with a convenient entry point into Tokyo’s city center, complementing existing Narita services.

One-way economy fares will start from INR 10,500 for Chiang Rai and INR 17,500 for Okinawa and Tokyo Haneda, making these routes attractive options for Indian holidaymakers booking through Singapore.

Expanded Frequencies Across Asia & Europe

Beyond new destinations, Scoot is scaling up existing routes:

Thailand: Flights to Bangkok increase to 39 weekly services, Chiang Mai doubles to 14 weekly, and Ipoh rises to 21 weekly.

North Asia: Services to Tokyo (Narita) will expand to 14 weekly, Sapporo will rise to seven weekly, and Jeju will increase to daily flights by January 2026.

Europe: Vienna flights will grow from three to four weekly from March 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scoot (@flyscoot)

With these updates, Scoot will operate 111 weekly flights to Thailand and 45 weekly flights to Japan, strengthening its position as a leading low-cost carrier in Asia-Pacific.

Mr. Leslie Thng, CEO of Scoot, said: “We are thrilled to expand Scoot’s network in Asia with new routes to Chiang Rai, Okinawa and Tokyo Haneda, offering our customers even more travel options. The additional frequencies will support strong demand during holiday seasons. We remain committed to delivering affordable and memorable travel experiences.”

By early 2026, Scoot will serve 76 destinations across 18 countries and territories, operating over 50 aircraft including Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Airbus A320 family, and Embraer E190-E2 jets.

For Indian travelers seeking affordable access to cultural gems, island escapes, and city adventures, Scoot’s latest expansion opens exciting new doors for international travel.