ideaForge’s SWITCH UAV Gets DGCA Certification, Paving the Way for Civil & Enterprise Drone Revolution in India

ideaForge Technology Limited, a leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions, has achieved a significant breakthrough: its flagship SWITCH UAV has secured Type Certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This certification paves the way for widespread deployment of SWITCH across civil, enterprise, and paramilitary domains in India.

The approval validates ideaForge’s commitment to engineering world-class drones that meet the highest safety and performance standards. It also underscores India’s growing capability to design and deploy indigenous drone technologies for critical national and commercial use.







What Makes SWITCH UAV Stand Out?

Built with a robust Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) design, the ideaForge SWITCH UAV is engineered for demanding terrains and tactical operations. Its combination of long endurance, heavy payload capacity, and modular sensor options makes it one of the most versatile UAVs available.

Some of its standout features include:

Extended flight endurance for long surveillance missions

High payload flexibility with advanced cameras, thermal sensors, and multispectral imaging

Secure communication systems for reliable data transmission

AI-powered analytics through ideaForge’s software ecosystem for actionable insights

These capabilities make ideaForge SWITCH ideal for border security, disaster management, infrastructure inspections, agricultural mapping, and law enforcement operations.

Another Badge of Honour for SWITCH UAV Our #SWITCHUAV – All-Terrain Dominator – has added yet another milestone to its journey, now officially #DGCA Type Certified, reinforcing its unmatched reliability and performance. This achievement builds on its recent assignment of a… pic.twitter.com/GWEt1fvkmO — ideaForge Technology Limited (@ideaforge_tech) August 25, 2025

DGCA Certification: Unlocking Wider Adoption

With DGCA’s Type Certification, SWITCH UAV is now cleared for large-scale deployment beyond defense use. Government agencies, private enterprises, and research institutions can now integrate SWITCH into their operations with the confidence of regulatory compliance.

From rapid terrain assessments in remote regions to precision agricultural monitoring, SWITCH UAV is expected to have a transformative impact on how aerial intelligence is gathered and utilized in India.

Ankit Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of ideaForge, emphasized the importance of the milestone: “The DGCA Type Certification for SWITCH UAV is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and quality. This achievement not only validates our technology but also opens new avenues for civil and enterprise users to leverage military-grade drone capabilities for transformative impact.”

He further highlighted ideaForge’s mission of supporting India’s vision for indigenous technological leadership in aerospace and defense.

With SWITCH UAV joining its expanding portfolio of certified platforms, ideaForge continues to cement its position as a pioneer in India’s UAV industry. The certification not only boosts confidence among enterprise and civil stakeholders but also showcases India’s ability to deliver world-class aerial intelligence systems.

As industries increasingly embrace drones for efficiency and safety, SWITCH UAV’s certification marks a turning point in the mainstream adoption of UAVs in India.