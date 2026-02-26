Team USA Captain Slams Trump’s Invite as ‘Distasteful Joke’ After Olympic Gold

Fresh off a historic gold-medal victory, the United States women’s hockey team found itself at the center of political controversy. Team captain Hilary Knight described President Donald Trump’s White House invitation as a “distasteful joke,” sparking widespread debate across the sports world.

The controversy began after the U.S. men’s hockey team secured a dramatic overtime win against Canada. During a celebratory locker room call, Trump extended an invitation to the men and joked that failing to invite the women’s gold-medal team would lead to impeachment. Laughter from the room, captured in a viral video, sparked online backlash.

Days earlier, the women’s team had clinched gold in Milan, marking their third Olympic title after defeating Canada in a thrilling overtime final. Hilary Knight scored the crucial game-tying goal, cementing her legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Hilary Knight Speaks Out

Appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Hilary Knight addressed the viral moment and its aftermath. The five-time Olympic medalist expressed frustration that political discourse was overshadowing the athletes’ accomplishments.

She described the incident as a learning opportunity, emphasizing the importance of how women in sports are discussed and celebrated. According to Knight, the broader focus should remain on athletic achievement rather than political spectacle.

Her comments quickly circulated across social media, where fans and analysts debated the intersection of sports, politics, and gender equity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

Men’s Team Responds to Backlash

Several members of the men’s squad acknowledged the criticism. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman said the team “should’ve reacted differently,” reaffirming respect for their female counterparts.

Star forward Jack Hughes, who scored the men’s gold-medal-winning goal, addressed reporters upon returning to NHL action with the New Jersey Devils. He stressed that the locker room celebration was focused on hockey, not politics.

“We’re just hockey players,” Hughes said, underscoring that the team’s intention was to celebrate a shared Olympic triumph. He reiterated respect for the women’s team and pride in both squads sweeping gold.

State of the Union Invitation Declined

The US women’s hockey team also declined an invitation to attendTrump’s State of the Union address, citing prior academic and professional commitments. A spokesperson expressed gratitude for the recognition while clarifying that scheduling conflicts prevented attendance.

Meanwhile, Trump publicly praised the men’s team during the address, highlighting their victory as evidence of national success.

The episode illustrates how major sporting events can quickly intersect with political narratives. While Olympic celebrations typically unite fans, this situation revealed sharp divisions in public opinion.

A Historic Week for US Hockey

Lost in the controversy is a landmark achievement: both U.S. hockey teams defeated Canada to capture Olympic gold in the same Games — a rare and historic sweep.

For Knight, who became the women’s all-time Olympic leader in goals and points, the milestone represents years of dedication and progress in women’s hockey. She is set to return to professional play in the PWHL, carrying momentum from the Olympic stage.

As debate continues, many athletes have called for refocusing attention on the sport itself. The week that should have been defined solely by medals and national pride instead serves as a reminder of how closely sports and politics can intertwine.