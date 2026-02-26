Connect with us
FBI Raids LAUSD Headquarters and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's Home

News

FBI executed search warrants on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) headquarters and at the home of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, according to officials.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that agents served warrants at multiple locations, including Alberto Carvalho’s residence in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles and a property in Southwest Ranches, Florida, near Miami. Authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of the investigation, and affidavits outlining the basis for the searches remain under seal.

LAUSD released a brief statement acknowledging “law enforcement activity” at its downtown headquarters and confirming that the district is cooperating with investigators.

Investigation Predates Current Administration

Law enforcement sources familiar with the matter indicated that the investigation predates the current presidential administration and may relate to Carvalho’s previous tenure as Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent.

Sources cited in media reports suggest the FBI is examining allegations that Alberto Carvalho may have received improper benefits or kickbacks connected to a business relationship during his time in Florida. However, officials emphasized that the probe is not directly tied to LAUSD operations and that no formal charges have been announced.

It remains unclear whether Alberto Carvalho himself is accused of wrongdoing. Federal authorities have declined further comment while the case remains under investigation.

A Career Marked by Praise — and Scrutiny

Alberto Carvalho, who began leading LAUSD in 2022, previously served as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools for more than a decade. He was named National Superintendent of the Year in 2014 and received international recognition, including a knighthood from Spain in 2021 for expanding Spanish-language education programs.

In Los Angeles, Carvalho has been credited with overseeing academic recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic and managing significant state and federal relief funding. LAUSD is the nation’s second-largest school district, serving approximately 500,000 students.

However, both in Florida and California, his tenure has drawn scrutiny at times.

In 2024, LAUSD entered into a $3 million contract with education technology startup AllHere to develop an AI chatbot for students. The project was abandoned within months of the company’s collapse into bankruptcy. The company’s founder later faced federal fraud charges unrelated to LAUSD. Carvalho denied involvement in the vendor selection process and pledged a review of the project.

During his time in Florida, a nonprofit founded by Carvalho also faced questions after soliciting a large donation from an education company seeking district business. While investigators determined no ethics rules were violated, they noted the “appearance of impropriety.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS LA (@cbsla)

Political and Legal Context

The FBI action comes amid heightened legal and political tensions surrounding LAUSD. Just days earlier, the U.S. Department of Justice joined litigation challenging the district’s long-standing desegregation policies.

Separately, Carvalho has been outspoken on immigration enforcement issues, urging federal authorities to avoid conducting operations near schools. His advocacy has placed him in the national spotlight in recent years.

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated that the city government has no involvement in LAUSD operations, noting that the school district functions independently.

At this stage, the federal investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not announced any charges. Legal experts note that search warrants do not necessarily indicate criminal wrongdoing but are typically part of evidence-gathering efforts.

As details remain sealed, questions continue to mount regarding the scope of the investigation and its potential implications for one of the nation’s largest school districts.

Loading...