Billionaire Investor Ken Griffin Accuses Trump White House of ‘Enriching’ Itself

Billionaire Investor Ken Griffin Accuses Trump White House of ‘Enriching’ Itself

Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, has delivered one of the sharpest rebukes yet of  Donald Trump’s administration, accusing the White House of decisions that appear to financially benefit families close to power rather than serve the public interest.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal–hosted conference in Florida, Ken Griffin said the administration had made “very, very enriching” choices for families connected to those in office, raising serious concerns about favoritism and governance.

“Is the Public Interest Being Served?”

Ken Griffin, a longtime Republican donor and influential voice on Wall Street, questioned whether government decisions were being made in the broader public interest. “That calls into question, is the public interest being served?” he asked, adding that many business leaders find it “incredibly distasteful” when government actions appear to favor select players in corporate America.

While Ken Griffin has previously criticized Trump on policy grounds, this marks the first time he has openly commented on how members of the president’s family may have financially benefited from proximity to the White House.

Spotlight on Crypto and Family Ties

The comments come amid growing scrutiny of business dealings linked to Trump’s inner circle. Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have been active in the cryptocurrency sector and have benefited from the administration’s crypto-friendly stance. Both have insisted that their ventures are separate from their father’s role in government.

However, controversy intensified after reports revealed that just days before Trump’s inauguration, a member of an Emirati royal family was connected to a $500 million investment in World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency firm tied to the Trump family. Griffin said such investments “bother” him, suggesting they blur the line between governance and private gain.

Wall Street Pushback on Government Favoritism

According to Ken Griffin, many CEOs want to focus on running their businesses rather than navigating political favoritism. He warned against a system where corporate success depends on currying favor with whichever administration is in power.

“Most CEOs just don’t want to find themselves in the business of having to, in some sense, suck up to one administration after another,” he said, reflecting a broader unease among business leaders about political interference in markets.

A Complex Relationship With Trump

Despite his criticism, Ken Griffin’s relationship with Trump is nuanced. While he did not fund Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, Ken Griffin reportedly voted for the president and later donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. He also expressed support for certain Trump policies, including efforts to strengthen border security and the nomination of Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve.

Ken Griffin has also been vocal in warning against political pressure on the Federal Reserve, arguing that attacks on central bank independence could carry steep economic costs.

Eyes on Public Service?

In a notable aside, Griffin hinted at his own political ambitions, suggesting he may seek public office in the future. “At a future point in my life I would like to be involved in public service,” he said.

The White House pushed back strongly against Griffin’s claims, stating that the administration’s decisions are guided solely by the interests of the American people and pointing to strong market performance, wage growth, and cooling inflation as evidence of success.

As tensions between Wall Street and Washington grow, Griffin’s remarks underscore a widening debate over ethics, influence, and power in Trump’s second term.

