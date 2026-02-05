Melania Trump Defends Documentary Mention at Emotional White House Event

First lady Melania Trump is facing renewed scrutiny after referencing her new documentary during an emotional White House event honoring former Hamas hostages, a moment that has unsettled some hostage advocates and ethics experts despite no clear violation of existing rules.

On Wednesday, Trump welcomed Aviva and Keith Siegel to the White House, marking Keith Siegel’s release after being held hostage by Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attacks. During remarks in the Blue Room, Trump noted that the emotional meeting she previously shared with Aviva Siegel appears in her documentary, Melania.

“It was an emotional meeting, and it is captured on camera and available to see in my film, ‘Melania,’” Trump said, referencing the multimillion-dollar project documenting events surrounding her husband’s 2025 inauguration.

‘This is not promotion,’ Trump says

When asked whether it was appropriate to mention the film at an official White House event, Melania Trump rejected the suggestion that she was promoting it.

“This is not promotion. We are here celebrating the release of the hostages,” she said, explaining that the Siegels requested the visit while they were in Washington. “It has nothing to do with promotion.”

During the meeting, Keith Siegel expressed gratitude for what he described as Trump’s role in advocating for his release and discussed his humanitarian work in Kenya as part of his recovery. He also congratulated the first lady on her film ‘Melania’, saying he looked forward to seeing it. Aviva Siegel similarly thanked Trump for including her story in the documentary.

Ethics experts question the optics

While it is legal for a sitting first lady to profit from her public profile, the moment reignited debate over ethics and optics. Melania Trump reportedly signed a deal worth around $40 million with Amazon MGM for the documentary, along with a marketing budget of $35 million. The film earned roughly $7 million at the box office during its opening weekend.

There are no rules barring the first lady from personally promoting her work at the White House, though staff are prohibited from doing so. Still, ethics experts argue that legality does not eliminate questions about propriety.

President Donald Trump, when asked about the film and allegations of corporate favoritism, distanced himself from the project. “I’m not involved,” he told reporters, noting that the deal was made by his wife.

As Melania continues its theatrical run, the controversy highlights ongoing tensions between public service, personal branding, and ethical boundaries at the highest levels of power.