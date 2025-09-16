Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph, a global network of digital experts, partnered with Pinterest to host the first-ever Pinterest Advertiser Summit in India, marking a new chapter for digital advertising in one of the platform’s fastest-growing markets.

The summit, held in Mumbai, brought together marketers, agencies, and brand leaders to explore Pinterest’s unique role as a visual search and discovery engine. With Aleph’s regional expertise, the event highlighted new ad formats, e-commerce opportunities, and cultural insights that can help Indian brands connect with highly engaged audiences.

Unlocking Pinterest’s Ad Ecosystem

The Pinterest Advertiser Summit showcased Pinterest’s comprehensive advertising suite, ranging from Standard Pins and video ads to interactive Collections and Idea Ads. A dedicated session also covered Catalog Ads, emphasizing how brands can seamlessly link inspiration to purchase.

By offering a full-funnel advertising experience, Pinterest aims to move beyond mere impressions and deliver measurable performance across the buyer journey.

Weddings Take Center Stage

A key highlight was Pinterest’s influence on the Indian wedding industry. According to the 2025 Pinterest Wedding Trends Report, users generated over 3.8 billion wedding-related searches and saved more than 13.4 billion wedding ideas globally in just one year.

In India, where weddings are a $130+ billion industry, Pinterest has become a go-to platform for planning and personalization. The report also revealed shifting trends among Gen Z—such as increased searches for registry office weddings, bold color palettes, and unique personal touches that blend modern aesthetics with timeless elegance.

Leaders Speak on India’s Growth

“India is one of our fastest-growing markets,” said Martin Machinandiarena, Managing Director for Channel Sales at Pinterest. “Pinterest provides a unique window into early signals of demand, helping brands act on cultural moments and build lasting customer relationships rather than one-off transactions.”

Pieter-Jan de Kroon, Regional Managing Director APAC at Aleph Group, called the event a milestone: “Our partnership with Pinterest is empowering local brands to engage with a high-intent audience that is ready to act on their inspiration. The growth potential in India and across APAC is extraordinary.”

Aleph and Pinterest: A Strategic Partnership

Aleph has served as Pinterest’s sales partner in the APAC region since July 2024, providing access to the platform’s advertising solutions across ten key markets, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With its integrated expertise in media sales, fintech payment solutions, and digital education, Aleph connects over 26,000 advertisers to 3 billion consumers worldwide through 60+ leading digital platforms, including TikTok, Snap, Spotify, and Amazon.