Robert Munsch, Beloved Canadian Children’s Author, Chooses MAID After Dementia Diagnosis

Charlie Sheen Opens Up About Sexual Encounters with Men in New Memoir and Netflix Documentary
Charlie Sheen is no longer holding back. The actor, once synonymous with Hollywood excess and tabloid...
Crossword Book Awards 2025 Jury Announced: A Stellar Line-Up to Decide India’s Most Celebrated Literary Prize
Crossword Bookstores has set the stage for one of India’s most anticipated literary events—the Crossword Book...
Kid Cudi’s New Memoir Tops Best-Seller Charts: Where to Buy It OnlineBy Sound Plunge
For nearly two decades, Kid Cudi has been more than a rapper—he’s been a cultural force....
Tahira Kashyap, Neeti Mohan & Raghav Sachar Celebrate Manu Dhawan’s Dark New Thriller The Fires We Become in Mumbai
The city’s literary pulse quickened on August 11 as Title Waves, Bandra, played host to the...
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
Could toxic air pollution be a hidden factor behind the making of America’s most chilling serial...
OceanGate CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fatal Titan Sub Disaster to Cement Legacy, Says Friend
Stockton Rush allegedly named the submersible “Titan” as a nod to the 1898 novella Futility by...
Karine Jean-Pierre Quits Democratic Party, Calls U.S. Politics ‘Broken’ in Explosive New Book
In a move sending shockwaves through Washington, former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has publicly...
Amanda Knox on Reclaiming Her Story — and How Memoir Can Set Us Free
Amanda Knox has spent the last decade living under the weight of narratives imposed upon her. Knox’s...
Celebrating 15 Years of the Literary Spirit: Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest
Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest is gearing up to mark its 15th edition from November 15-17,...
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
Gaja Capital, one of the leading growth-stage private equity firms, has launched the sixth edition of...