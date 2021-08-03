Arya, India’s largest post-harvest agritech player, recorded a growth in its Asset Under Management (AUM) of 125% from Rs 4,200 cr to Rs 9,300 cr on a Q-onQ basis for the quarter ending June 21. The company’s success is a true testament to its platform’s robust expansion initiative that has impacted the lives of over six lakh farmers on the platform.









The start-up has increased its FPO base from 300 to 500 over the past year. In this span, Arya has also expanded its warehousing footprint from 15 lac tonnes to 50 lac tonnes covering 30 Mn sq.ft.

Prasanna Rao, CEO and Co-Founder, Arya, said the pandemic has validated the relevance of the company’s services. “Greater adoption of technology across the agricultural value chain has ensured significantly deeper penetration of our integrated services, strengthening our position as a market leader in the agritech ecosystem. The growth in our business over the past 12 months is a reflection of the additional value created for our customers in near farm markets.”

Linked to around 5,500 warehouses in 20 states at 1530 locations, 85% of Arya collateral’s presence caters to India’s rural locations servicing customers such as farmers, FPOs and small aggregators. Arya’s digital platform Arya.ag also witnessed a growth of 3x in its loan portfolio disbursing over Rs 4,400 cr through its own balance sheet and in partnership with banks and financial institutions.

Arya’s integrated near farm solutions, covering aggregation, storage, finance and market linkages – ensure better returns for its customers over 68 commodities. Addressing the issue of fragmented value chains in Indian agriculture, Arya offers a one stop solution through its integrated digital platform connecting the demand side with the supply side creating a layer of trust. The commodity marketplace on Arya’s digital platform facilitated a sale of agri-produce worth over Rs 1,100 cr in the last quarter. The complete visibility of quality and assurance provided by Arya guarantees peace of mind for the buyer.

Moreover, the agritech start-up has been a pioneer in deploying technology at the farmgate. AI enabled quality testing and IoT enabled storage solutions have been pathbreaking solutions that ensure better returns for smallholder farmers, FPOs and smaller aggregators alongside lower food loss. It is estimated that Arya’s has reduced value erosion of agricultural produce by over 15%. Arya has built its robust business around key risk mitigation structures. It has been the first player in the industry to secure warehouse occupancy insurance and price risk mitigation structures.

Arya is one of those rare-breed of start-ups that are profitable.