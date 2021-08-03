Glamyo Health has announced free healthcare services to all 127 Indian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The multi-specialty healthcare provider has a network of over 200 hospitals across nine cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Patna and Ahmedabad.









The athletes may avail any surgical treatment from the bouquet of 50+ surgeries free-of-cost for life. These include surgeries related to sports orthopedics, proctology, urology, laparoscopy, vascular, ophthalmology etc.

Archit Garg, Co-Founder at Glamyo Health, said today when Indian athletes have made the nation proud, Glamyo Health takes the opportunity to thank them for their exceptional performance and contribution on the international level and are pleased to provide them surgical services for free.

Dr Preet, Co-Founder at Glamyo Health, acknowledged the fact that sports people have a demanding schedule and when they require such treatments, it needs to be handled with utmost care keeping in mind their sports career. “Glamyo Health is humbled and proud to be doing its bit for our heroes making India proud at the global stage.”

A sportsperson often avails medical services in Sports Orthopedics, Proctoogy, Urology, Ophthalmology etc. Glamyo Health specializes in these services with the highly qualified team of surgeons and best in class network of hospitals. The company has put a dedicated team in place to coordinate and execute the same.

The brand has already served 12,500+ patients and works with 150+ highly qualified surgeons. It further plans to expand its presence to 20 cities and have over 250 hospitals in its network by the end of year 2021. Established in 2019, and headquartered in Delhi, Glamyo Health is a multi-specialty healthcare provider delivering a hassle-free experience for all elective surgeries and cosmetic procedures with personalized care.