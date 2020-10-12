Center invites protesting farmers from Punjab for talks on October 14

In an effort to reach out to farmers protesting over the newly passed agri bills, the Center has invited 31 farmers’ organizations and their leaders from Punjab for talks on October 14. The farmers had earlier rejected Sanjay Agarwal’s, the agriculture secretary, offer for a meeting on October 8. The Lok Sabha had passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and the Farm Services Bill 2020 as well as the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 by voice vote.









“The government of India has always been serious about agriculture and farmers. This is why the government is interested in holding talks with you,” the letter from the farm secretary Sanjay Agarwal stated. The government reiterates that farmers had misunderstood the new laws. However, Avik Saha, the coordinator of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), says the farmers understand the laws. He highlighted that farmers in Punjab have been agitating over issues related to agriculture over several days. The AIKSCC said it would not participate in talks unless their key demands are met. Saha said there can be no talks on the merits of these laws. He highlighted the pre-conditions of the farmers – repeal of the laws; legal backing for MSPs; and talks will have to be with a committee authorized by the Cabinet. Balbir Singh Rajewal, from the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said they are preparing their charter of demands which will be released soon.

The protesting farmers believe that under the new legislation, they will no longer get paid MSP, and commission agents fear they will lose their commission. They also believe the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will no longer be able to procure from the state mandis, and as such the commission agent or middleman will end up losing their 2.5 per cent commission. Farmers with grievances have been protesting and blocking highways, roads and rail tracks since September 24. They feel the government has left them vulnerable to exploitation by private players and large retailers.