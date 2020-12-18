Amazon Internet Services total income up 58pc to Rs 4,216 cr in FY20

Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL) – which renders the e-commerce major’s cloud services in India – saw an almost 58 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 4,215.9 crore in FY20, as per regulatory documents.

Its total income was at Rs 2,637.2 crore in FY19, according to a Registrar of Companies filing – shared by market intelligence firm Tofler. AISPL, however, registered a loss of Rs 20 lakh in the financial year ended March 30, 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 71.1 crore in FY19, it added. Emails sent to the company did not elicit a response.









“The company revenue from continuing operations increased to Rs 41,616 million from Rs 26,372 million. The revenue growth in AISPL is primarily attributable to increased usage of cloud and other related services by existing and new customers in India,” the filing said. AISPL also reported a profit before tax of Rs 376 million as compared to Rs 1,378 million a year ago, it added. AISPL is principally engaged in rendering cloud-related and marketing services. The company registered Rs 4,005.5 crore in revenue from cloud-related services in FY20, while Rs 156.1 crore was contributed by marketing services.

The filing said cloud-related services consisted of amounts earned from sales of compute, storage, database, and other cloud-related service offerings (including training) for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions in India. Marketing services, on the other hand, comprise of amounts earned from general marketing and promotional services provided to Amazon Web Services, Inc., a group company.