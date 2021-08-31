Ami Organics raises Rs 171-cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Specilalty chemicals maker Ami Organics on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 171 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale that opens for subscription on Wednesday. The company has decided to allot a total of 28,01,485 equity shares at Rs 610 apiece, garnering a total of Rs 170.89 crore from anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.









SBI Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Kuber India Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Sundaram MF and SBI Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,059,600 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company has reduced its fresh issue size to Rs 200 crore from Rs 300 crore after raising Rs 100 crore in a pre-IPO placement.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 603-610 a share, will open on September 1 and conclude on September 3.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale is expected to fetch Rs 569.63 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment of certain debt and funding working capital requirements.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Ami Organics is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of specialty chemicals with varied end usage, focussed towards the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemical and fine chemicals.

Axis Capital Limited Ambit Private Limited and Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited are the lead managers to the public issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

This is the company’s second attempt to go public. Earlier Ami Organics had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in 2018 and had received the regulator’s nod to launch the public issue. However, it did not float the IPO.