Applied Cloud Computing Achieves AWS Migration Services Competency Status

The AWS Competency Program validates and promotes AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. This new designation recognizes the capabilities of ACC, and its sound knowledge in helping customers move successfully to AWS.









This includes all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration, and operations. The recognition is a testimony that ACC possesses proven technical prowess and customer success on AWS projects with multiple clients. This also adds to the organization’s other AWS competencies, which include, Microsoft Workloads Services Competency, Financial Services Competency, Amazon CloudFront Delivery, Mobile Services Competency, Advanced Tier Services, and Lambda Delivery.

ACC focuses on developing its customer’s internal skills and helping to build the foundations required for executing complex migrations to AWS. It is an expert in reducing friction when migrating legacy applications to the cloud. Founded by Nilesh Satpute, ACC specializes in Digital or Technology Transformation, Cloud Computing, App Modernization, Big Data & Analytics, and Product Development. Securing this AWS Competency Status from AWS is an important milestone for ACC. It validates the ACC team’s strength in supporting organizations and ensuring cost reduction, increasing agility, and improving security.

Commenting on the achievement, Nilesh Satpute at ACC said, “We are proud to be recognized by AWS for our proficiency in supporting organizations in their cloud adoption journey, by educating and providing technical support. The AWS Competency Status adds to the several designations we have earned from AWS and with whom we have established a successful relationship.” He further added, “Our organization will continue to invest in further building our expertise as well as help businesses to leverage AWS for better business outcomes and higher growth.” ACC is an advanced AWS Consulting partner and accelerates end-to-end cloud adoption with the best implementation services, software, and processes available.

ACC’s comprehensive framework for cloud adoption and dedicated software development capabilities help clients achieve business results faster, irrespective where they are in their cloud transformation journey. The organization enables the transformation of business processes, rationalizing product portfolios, strategizing business assets, complying with regulations, managing risks, and maximizing customer satisfaction.