Arch Capital Expands in India With New Global Capabilities Centers

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL), a leader in insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage solutions, has officially announced the opening of two major Global Capabilities Centers (GCCs) in Trivandrum and Pune, with a third hub in Hyderabad set to launch soon. With over 350 skilled professionals already employed, these centers mark a pivotal step in Arch’s strategy to scale operations, accelerate innovation, and leverage India’s exceptional talent ecosystem.

The newly launched Indian GCCs will support Arch’s end-to-end insurance operations across business verticals, including analytics, technology, and operations. By embedding deeper into the region’s fast-evolving tech infrastructure, Arch aims to boost its global agility and service excellence. “We’re proud to establish a presence in India, a country with remarkable professional talent and a growing role in the global insurance ecosystem,” said Prashant Nema, Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Arch. “These offices will help us scale key capabilities, strengthen service delivery for business operations around the world and drive innovation across Arch.”



The move comes as part of Arch Capital’s long-term commitment to global service diversification, ensuring resilience and flexibility across markets. The centers will play a critical role in supporting Arch’s insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance businesses, enhancing both customer service and back-end efficiency.

The establishment of these capabilities centers was advised by Khaitan & Co, one of India’s leading law firms, and executed in partnership with ANSR, a renowned GCC (Global Capabilities Centers) enabler. ANSR has helped over 100 Fortune 500 companies build world-class global teams through its GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and 1Wrk technology platform. Their deep expertise and scalable models ensured seamless setup and rapid operational readiness for Arch’s India operations. “With over a decade of experience, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence,” said a company spokesperson. “Our collaboration with Arch reaffirms the growing importance of India in global business transformation.”

ANSR Quarterly GCC Report: India’s Growing Role in Global Capability Centers

Arch Capital joins a growing list of international insurers tapping into India’s innovation hubs to unlock next-generation business value. With deep domain expertise, world-class infrastructure, and a burgeoning tech workforce, India continues to attract top-tier players looking to build agile, globally connected enterprises.

For professionals seeking dynamic career opportunities in a high-growth global environment, Arch Global Services India offers roles across technology, data science, and insurance operations.


