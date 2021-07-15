The bookings for the eagerly-anticipated Ola electric scooters have finally begun. The company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to make the announcement. “India’s EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter! India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we’re proud to lead this charge! #JoinTheRevolution at http://olaelectric.com @olaelectric,” he said in the Tweet.

“Starting today, consumers can reserve their Ola Scooter on the official website by paying a refundable deposit of INR 499. Those who reserve now will get priority delivery,” the SoftBank-backed unicorn said in a media release. The company said the Ola scooters will be prices aggressivelt to make it widely accessible and promised to reveal the features and price in the coming days. The Ola electric scooter is most likely to go on sale in India by end of July. Here is what we know about Ola electric scooter so far

1) Ola Scooters can be booked for a small amount of Rs 499. Ola Electric has informed that interested customers can get the units reserved online at the company’s official website.

2) Ola has claimed that electric scooter will come with ergonomic seating. In a teaser video the company claims that it gets “superior cornering” ability as well as “class-leading acceleration”.

3) Other features include full-LED lighting, fast charging capabilities, front disc brake, and more.

4) According to reports, the electric scooter will be capable of getting charged from empty to 50% in just 18 minutes. This will be enough to deliver a range of 75 km, while full charge range of the scooter is said to be somewhere around 150 km.

5) The new vehicle will get features such as the biggest-in-class boot space, app-based keyless access, and a segment-leading range.

The announcement comes days after Ola Electric raised $100 million in long term debt from Bank of Baroda to close the first phase of development of its factory, where it plans to make electric two-wheelers.