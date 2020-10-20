Etrio launches new electric three-wheeler range of products under Touro brand

Etrio has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its new electric three-wheeler range of products under the brand name Touro which will cater to the needs of the cargo segment. It will be focused on intra-city logistics, especially in last mile delivery applications.

Touro’s design philosophy emulates the attributes of a bull such as strong stability, unmatched power, immense load carrying capacity, relentless work ethic and intense focus. The brand name, is actually, derived from the Portuguese word Toro which means a bull. Touro comes with bull inspired signature front grille and Etrio’s manufactured brake drums.









Deepak MV, Co-Founder & CEO of Etrio, said they have added new electric vehicles to their portfolio of retrofitted products. The electric vehicle startup is on a mission to electrify Intra-City logistics and bring the widest range of electric vehicles tailor-made for this segment. With Touro, Deepak said, the customer has dual benefits of operational cost savings of almost 70 per cent and unmatched comfort to the driver through a gearless, smokeless and noiseless ride. “We have built a product that delivers top performance in terms of range and volumetric capacity coupled with robust safety and stability standards. We procide best-in-class warranties on batteries and power train to deliver a hassle-free ownership experience. From a technology point of view, we bring various best in the segment features, including hydraulic brakes with regenerative braking, independent suspension, cloud-based vehicle tracking equipped with a driver mobile app among others.” Moreover, Etrio also has a certified product range with lead-acid to cater to a range of end-users. It anticipates popularity for its Touro, basis the strong electrification mandate by e-commerce companies and the competitive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of Touro vis-a-vis its diesel counterparts. Deepak said electric three-wheelers are a new territory for drivers as well, and buy-in of driver-partners is mandatory for Touro’s success.

Touro Max and Mini would be available on both sales and leasing options. The company will offer Touro on lease to leading organizations for orders of over 50 units over a three-year contract. The startup has a production capacity of 500 units per month, and is looking to rapidly scale up the deployment of Touro across the country through a mix of outright sales and leasing models.