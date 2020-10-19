Ultraviolette Automotive raises investment from GoFrugal in Series B Funding

Ultraviolette Automotive has raised an undisclosed amount in its latest investment round – Series B from GoFrugal Technologies. The F77, the company’s maiden mobility solution, is India’s first high performance electric motorcycle has has been designed to deliver an unparalleled user experience. It has been built indigenously with principles used in the aviation industry.









Kumar Vembu, CEO GoFrugal Technologies, applauded Ultraviolette Automotive for playing a distinct role in shaping the perception of electric vehicles, and driving its adoption in India. Vembu said the F77 is an evocative and compelling mobility alternative for consumers in India, and since the unveiling, the company has made significant progress towards launching the motorcycle in the market. “We see immense promise in its vision of building high performance electric mobility solutions and leading the movement in transforming the future of mobility in the country,” he said.

Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd, said GoFrugal has been a long standing partner in the company’s journey towards building a superior EV experience in India. “Our ambition has always been to create a visible and tangible impact in the personal mobility industry, by developing products and solutions that are indigenously built, technologically disruptive and that reflects the unlimited potential for innovation across every aspect of design engineering,” Subramaniam said. “The F77 is rooted in its philosophy and our objective has been to create a completely new identity for electric vehicles. Our goal is to help influence our country and in due course of time, the world towards a smarter and more energy efficient future and we will continue to push our boundaries on this front.” Niraj Rajmohan, the company’s Founder and CTO, pointed out that even as the Indian automobile industry transitions to an electric future, the need of the hour is to instill confidence about the promise of electric vehicles among consumers. “To that end, our focus continues to be on building mobility solutions that deliver high levels of performance and unparalleled user experience across the usage and ownership experience cycles.”

Ultraviolette Automotive has invested significantly in its battery technology for Indian conditions. The company has developed battery packs from scratch, to accommodate highest energy and power density globally. It has also filled several patents, especially on the safety and thermal management aspects.