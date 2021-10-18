Foxconn, iPhone partner of Apple, enters electric vehicle segment

The EV space is attracting a lot of new players. Apart from the traditional auto companies, there are startups galore entering the segment. Now tech giants like FoxConn are also joining the EV bandwagon. The Taiwanese electronics company that builds Apple’s iPhone has forayed into the world of electric vehicles









Foxconn Technology Group will produce cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets, said its chairman, Young Liu. He said the clients can modify their appearance and features for their markets. As part of its aggressive push into cars, Foxconn agreed in late September to spend $280 million on the purchase of an auto plant in Ohio from embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp, news agency Bloomberg reported

The company announced that its flagship Model E sedan, developed with Italian design house Pininfarina, will be launched in 2023. The company further informed that the Model E will have five seats and a range of 750 kilometres on one charge.

Foxconn said its first electric bus, the Model T, will have a range of less than 400 kilometres on one charge. Given its its strong relationship with Apple, the Taiwanese company could be come a a serious bigger for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project. During the announcement, Liu also mentioned automakers Fisker Inc. and Taiwan’s Yulong Group as clients. The newspaper Taiwan News said last week other potential customers include Stellantis, the automaker formed by the merger of FIAT Chrysler and Peugeot, but Liu did not confirm that.