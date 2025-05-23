Connect with us

Apple Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India

Apple Snubs Trump's Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India

Manufacturing

Apple Snubs Trump's Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a bold move that signals a significant shift in global manufacturing strategy, Apple is doubling down on Indiaignoring pressure from Donald Trump to bring iPhone production back to the U.S. Despite Trump’s tariff threats of 26% on imported goods, Apple’s top supplier, Foxconn, is ramping up investment with a new $1.5 billion display module plant near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The development marks a significant step in Apple’s “China Plus One” strategy, which seeks to diversify its supply chain away from China amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and U.S. trade policy instability. India has quickly emerged as the primary hub in Apple’s plan, with reports that all iPhones bound for the U.S. could soon be manufactured in India.

Apple’s Bold India Bet: Key Facts

Foxconn’s New Plant: The $1.5B facility near Chennai will produce display modules for future iPhones.

Massive Job Creation: Foxconn already employs 80,000 people in India—a number set to rise.

Chip Powerhouse: Foxconn also received Indian government approval for a $450M chip assembly unit in Uttar Pradesh, in partnership with HCL Technologies.

Global Supply Strategy: Apple is prioritizing India over Trump’s reshoring demands, underscoring confidence in the country’s manufacturing ecosystem.



Why Apple’s India Expansion Defies Trump

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded that U.S. tech giants reshore manufacturing operations. His threats include punitive tariffs like the “reciprocal” 26% import duty set to kick in by July 8, unless a U.S.-India trade deal is finalized.

But Apple isn’t waiting. The company, long reliant on China for iPhone assembly, is now making India its linchpin for global production, especially as U.S. trade relations become more unpredictable.

Apple’s decision sends a clear message: the future of tech manufacturing won’t be dictated by volatile politics alone. Instead, it hinges on infrastructure, labor availability, and policy consistency—areas where India is rapidly gaining an edge.

Apple places Foxconn’s TN unit on probation after mass food-poisoning

India’s Rise as a Global Tech Manufacturer

India’s push to attract global electronics firms is showing results. The government recently committed $2.7 billion in new incentives under its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost electronics and semiconductor production.

While sectors like textiles and pharmaceuticals haven’t benefited as much, tech manufacturing is booming, thanks in large part to Apple’s growing presence.

With six approved semiconductor plants—including Foxconn’s latest in Uttar Pradesh—India is poised to become a critical node in the global electronics supply chain.

What This Means for the Future

Apple’s India-first approach could inspire other multinationals to oppose protectionist policies and diversify away from China. It also positions India as a serious contender in the global electronics arena, with a skilled workforce and expanding infrastructure.

While Trump’s return to political prominence looms large, Apple’s strategy proves that long-term business goals still outweigh short-term political pressure.

Apple isn’t just manufacturing in India—it’s betting on it, even in the face of Trump’s tariff threats. And that could reshape the future of global tech production.


‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
