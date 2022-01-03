Maruti exports over 2 lakh cars in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year

Country’s largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced it shipped over two lakh vehicles in 2021, its highest ever export figure in a calendar year. The company exported 2,05,450 vehicles in 2021, the country’s largest carmaker said in a statement.









This is the highest ever export figure in any calendar year by the company, it added.

“This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost effectiveness of our cars. We thank our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation and their distributors across global markets for their reach and support, especially in such challenging times,” Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa stated.

The company stands committed to live upto the trust placed by global customers and will continue to delight them, he added.

MSIL started exports of its vehicles in 1986-87 with the first large consignment to Hungary. Today, it exports to over 100 countries, globally. Till date, it exported over 21.85 lakh units, the company said in a statement. Maruti Suzuki’s vehicles are popular with global customers across Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, West Asia and neighbouring regions.