Las Vegas Tesla Facility Torched, Violent Attacks on Dealerships Surge Amid Elon Musk Controversy

In a shocking escalation of anti-Tesla sentiment, a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas was set on fire and shot at in a coordinated attack. Law enforcement and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find multiple Tesla vehicles damaged—two of them fully engulfed in flames. The phrase “RESIST” was spray-painted in red across the facility’s doors, signalling a politically motivated act of vandalism. This is as the Tesla Takedown movement gains momentum. Authorities believe the attacker used Molotov cocktails to ignite the fire and fired at least three rounds into the vehicles before fleeing the scene. Surveillance footage captured a suspect dressed in black, but as of now, no arrests have been made. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation, working alongside local police. The Las Vegas attack is the latest in a string of violent incidents targeting Tesla amid a growing backlash against CEO Elon Musk.

Nationwide Attacks on Tesla Facilities Escalate

Over the past several months, multiple Tesla dealerships and charging stations across the country have been vandalized or set on fire. In San Diego, swastikas were spray-painted onto Tesla vehicles, while in Chicago, Molotov cocktails were thrown into a dealership lot.

These attacks appear to be linked to Elon Musk’s leadership of the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal task force focused on cost-cutting measures under President Trump’s administration. Critics argue that DOGE’s policies have resulted in mass layoffs and the defunding of key social programs, leading to increasing hostility toward Elon Musk and Tesla.

The ‘Tesla Takedown’ Movement Gains Momentum

A growing online movement known as “Tesla Takedown” has been fueling the anti-Tesla sentiment. While originally formed as a peaceful protest group, the movement has been increasingly linked to violent attacks against Tesla properties. Organizers are planning their biggest demonstration yet on March 29, with over 500 events scheduled at Tesla showrooms worldwide.

Despite calls for nonviolence, recent social media posts from movement leaders have taken a more aggressive tone, urging supporters to take “direct action” against Tesla. Authorities are now investigating whether the attacks have been coordinated through online platforms like BlueSky and encrypted messaging apps.

Elon Musk and Government Officials Respond

Following the Las Vegas attack, Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the violence, calling it an act of “terrorism.”

“This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi echoed Musk’s concerns, stating that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would treat these incidents as domestic terrorism. She also revealed that several individuals have already been charged with serious federal crimes related to attacks on Tesla properties.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in, vowing that perpetrators of violence against Tesla would face “severe consequences.” The FBI has intensified its efforts to identify those responsible and is investigating potential links between the attackers and larger anti-Tesla networks.

Tesla’s Stock Plummets as Backlash Grows

The wave of anti-Tesla sentiment is having a significant impact on the company. Tesla’s stock has dropped nearly 40% since the beginning of the year, with investors growing increasingly wary of the company’s association with political controversy. Some Tesla owners have even begun selling or modifying their cars to distance themselves from Musk’s political involvement.

As tensions continue to rise, the future of Tesla—and Musk’s public reputation—hangs in the balance. With more protests planned in the coming weeks, law enforcement and government officials are on high alert for further acts of violence against the company.

Is This Just the Beginning?

The Tesla Takedown movement shows no signs of slowing down, and with March 29’s “Day of Action” looming, authorities are bracing for more disruptions. As political divisions deepen, Tesla finds itself at the centre of one of the most volatile corporate controversies in recent history.

Will Tesla survive the backlash? Or is this the beginning of a larger revolt against Musk’s leadership? 


