Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India

Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India

Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India

Finternet Labs has announced a strategic collaboration with Avalanche, the high-performance Layer-1 blockchain platform, to unlock a projected $10 billion tokenisation opportunity across key Indian sectors, including agriculture, finance, real estate, sports, entertainment, and education.

The partnership combines Finternet Labs’ expertise in building population-scale digital financial infrastructure with Avalanche’s scalable, institutional-grade blockchain technology. Together, the two organisations aim to accelerate real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation in India by bringing enterprise-ready use cases onto public blockchain rails.

Finternet Labs was co-created by Pramod Varma, chief architect of Aadhaar, and Siddharth Shetty, CEO of Finternet Labs. The initiative is backed by Nandan Nilekani, a key architect of India’s digital public infrastructure ecosystem.

First Pilot Targets $2 Billion in Agriculture Assets

The collaboration is launching its first pilot program to enable lending and financial access across nearly $2 billion in agricultural assets. The initiative signals a shift from experimentation to execution in India’s tokenisation journey.

Agriculture remains a capital-intensive and fragmented sector, where access to structured trade finance and credit can be limited. By leveraging TradeFi (technology-enabled trade finance) models on blockchain infrastructure, the partnership seeks to improve transparency, credit access, and asset liquidity across agricultural value chains.

Avalanche’s high-throughput blockchain infrastructure will support enterprise-grade applications, while Finternet Labs will coordinate ecosystem stakeholders to align innovation with compliance and market integrity.

India’s Growing Role in the Global RWA Market

The collaboration comes amid accelerating global momentum in real-world asset tokenisation. Industry reports estimate that tokenised assets could scale to $30 trillion by 2034. The tokenised RWA market grew significantly through 2024 and 2025, with private credit emerging as one of the largest segments, reflecting increasing institutional adoption of blockchain-native financial instruments.

India, with its expanding digital infrastructure and large-scale financial inclusion initiatives, is positioned as a key growth market for tokenised finance. The partnership aims to demonstrate how global blockchain technology can be adapted to local regulatory and institutional contexts.

Bridging On-Chain Innovation and Real-World Finance

Leaders from both organisations emphasised that the collaboration is about more than technology deployment. It is designed to bridge emerging on-chain innovation with established financial systems in India.

The initiative will focus on developing tokenisation frameworks tailored to India’s compliance landscape, building interoperable blockchain-based financial infrastructure and enabling verifiable, programmable value exchange.

Finternet Labs’ broader mission is to create open, programmable infrastructure that connects fragmented financial systems, enabling secure representation, governance and transfer of assets. Avalanche’s modular blockchain architecture supports scalable, low-cost decentralised applications suited for institutional-grade finance.

Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands

Beyond Agriculture: Expanding Tokenisation Use Cases

While agriculture is the starting point, the collaboration envisions applications across sectors such as real estate, entertainment IP financing and education assets. Recent blockchain-based initiatives in entertainment financing further demonstrate how tokenisation can open alternative capital channels and increase transparency.

By combining India’s digital public infrastructure experience with advanced blockchain scalability, Finternet Labs and Avalanche are positioning tokenisation as a foundational layer for the next phase of financial innovation in India.

