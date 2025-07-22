Connect with us

date 2025-07-22

Avalanche and Team1 Launch $100K Grant Fund to Accelerate India's Web3 Ecosystem

Blockchain

Tech Plunge
Avalanche, a high-performance blockchain platform, has partnered with Team1, a global collective of developers, creatives, and community builders, to launch the Team1 India Mini Grant Fund—a $100,000 pilot initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of Web3 innovators in the country.

The Team1 Mini Grant Fund, aimed at catalyzing early-stage blockchain projects and startups, marks Avalanche’s deepening commitment to India’s growing digital economy. This fund is strategically tailored to support young developers—most of whom are under 27—who often struggle to secure early-stage funding and mentorship in the rapidly evolving Web3 space. “India is rapidly gaining a reputation as a major hub for Web3 developers globally and is projected to be the largest by 2028,” said Devika Mittal, Regional Head at Ava Labs. “With over 1,200 Web3 startups already in India, we aim to significantly increase this number by 2026 through our #Team1MiniGrants fund.”



The initiative will not only provide direct funding but also pair promising projects with Avalanche’s ecosystem of tools, technical mentorship, access to global developer networks, and participation in hackathons. Shortlisted startups will be selected through a live, in-person demo tour spanning multiple Indian cities, ensuring grassroots participation—including from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where innovation is rapidly accelerating.

Eamonn Deane, Head of the Ambassador Program at Ava Labs and Team1, highlighted the importance of India’s tech ecosystem: “With its strong digital infrastructure and growing developer base, India presents immense potential for the adoption and development of blockchain technology. This fund is not just for metros; we’re excited to tap into the creativity bubbling in smaller towns and cities too.”

This initiative aligns with Avalanche’s broader push into Web3 in India. The company recently collaborated with Indian state governments to tokenize land assets—unlocking the economic potential of unused land parcels—and partnered with global digital exchange Bitget to further enhance blockchain adoption across India.

The fund is currently in its pilot phase, with plans to scale following the first round of successful disbursements in 2025. If successful, this could lay the groundwork for one of the largest Web3 grant programs in India.


