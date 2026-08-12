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OpenAI Has a Secret ‘Friction’ Email And It Can Put Sam Altman on the Case

OpenAI Has a Secret ‘Friction’ Email And It Can Put Sam Altman on the Case Fidji Simo

Corporate Culture

OpenAI Has a Secret ‘Friction’ Email And It Can Put Sam Altman on the Case

Tech Plunge

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OpenAI has built an unusual weapon against corporate bureaucracy: an internal email address simply known as “friction.”

The system gives employees a direct route to flag problems that are slowing them down, from broken technical systems and cumbersome procedures to seemingly mundane complaints about parking and office facilities. But there is a catch: once an issue is deemed important enough, it can trigger an executive-level intervention that forces teams to drop existing priorities and act.

The result is a workplace mechanism designed to make OpenAI move at the breakneck speed demanded by the artificial intelligence race even if it occasionally creates chaos of its own.

The OpenAI Email That Can Cut Through Bureaucracy

The process begins when an employee sends a message to OpenAI’s internal friction@ email address.

Leadership reviews incoming complaints and decides which ones deserve escalation. Issues that make the cut can receive attention from some of the company’s most senior executives, including CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman.

According to reporting about the system, employees have used friction reports for problems ranging from parking shortages to difficulties distributing API credits efficiently.

The philosophy is straightforward: don’t allow small obstacles to compound into major organizational problems.

That idea became particularly important as OpenAI expanded rapidly and its workforce grew increasingly large and geographically distributed.

Fidji Simo Turned ‘Friction’ Into a System

The process gained momentum after Fidji Simo joined OpenAI as CEO of Applications in 2025.

Fidji Simo began her tenure with a three-month listening exercise designed to identify what was preventing employees from working effectively. Bureaucracy and organizational friction repeatedly emerged as complaints.

Her response was to formalize the existing friction system.

Simo assigned OpenAI executive Irina Kofman to monitor the inbox and ensure selected issues were followed through on. She also introduced company-wide Slack updates detailing progress on friction complaints.

The underlying argument was that bureaucracy rarely arrives overnight. Instead, seemingly insignificant obstacles accumulate until an organization becomes noticeably slower.

Simo subsequently left OpenAI in July to focus on her health and her healthcare startup, but the friction process and related internal updates reportedly remain.

Why Employees Love It And Hate It

For supporters, the system offers something unusual inside a rapidly growing company: direct access to leadership.

A former OpenAI employee described it as a way for workers to complain about corporate problems directly to the company’s top leadership and potentially see action taken quickly.

That speed is particularly valuable for OpenAI, where competition with rivals such as Google and Anthropic has created enormous pressure to develop and launch products rapidly.

But former employees have also warned that the system can become disruptive. Once senior leadership decides that a friction issue warrants action, the team responsible may have to drop what it is doing and respond.

That can create what employees describe as an internal “fire drill” culture, particularly at a company already known for demanding workloads.

OpenAI Is Following an Old Silicon Valley Playbook

The friction system also echoes a famous practice associated with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Amazon employees historically knew that complaints sent directly to Bezos could trigger a notorious escalation. If Bezos believed an issue required immediate attention, he might forward the message to the responsible executive with a simple question mark.

That tiny intervention could instantly transform an ordinary complaint into an executive priority.

OpenAI’s friction system follows a similar philosophy: instead of customers reporting problems to the CEO, employees can flag internal obstacles.

Speed May Be the Entire Point

OpenAI is operating in an industry where being weeks or even days behind competitors can matter.

The company’s leadership has repeatedly emphasized the need to move quickly as rivals develop increasingly capable AI systems. That environment helps explain why OpenAI would tolerate a system capable of creating sudden disruptions if it can simultaneously eliminate bureaucratic roadblocks.

The bigger question is whether friction can preserve startup-level speed as OpenAI becomes a massive company.

For now, the unusual email system represents a remarkably direct solution: when bureaucracy gets in the way, employees don’t necessarily have to climb the corporate ladder.

  • OpenAI Has a Secret ‘Friction’ Email And It Can Put Sam Altman on the Case Fidji Simo
  • OpenAI Has a Secret ‘Friction’ Email And It Can Put Sam Altman on the Case Fidji Simo

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