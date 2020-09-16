Brands can now humanize contact center interactions with Ameyo’s video-enabled Contact Center Solution

With Ameyo’s video-enable Contact Center Solution, brands can now humanize their contact center interactions and deliver a superior customer experience. This has come at a time when businesses are looking for ways to adapt to the ‘new normal’ where there is no space for face-to-face meetings.









Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and Global Sales and Marketing Head at Ameyo, believes that video as a channel inherently provides more attention and more data to enhance perception. “The video-based contact center will make businesses #MoreHuman, and companies that would adopt it would earn consumers trust and differentiate themselves,” he said. “The existing communication channels of voice, bot, email, and chat operate in silos and break the communication, making it inefficient.” Bhatia explains that with video contact centers, information can be exchanged in real-time, and this increases the first call resolution and net promoter score.

Moreover, video contact center enables continuous improvement as the recordings can be analyzed by an AI or human being, which was not possible in physical face-to-face meetings.

Prince Singh, VP Product Management at Ameyo, says the video-powered Contact Center will play an important role in digital sales, relationship management, and customer service. “Few verticals that can be early adopters of Video Chat are EduTech for discussions with parents about learning programs for their child’s future and BFSI vertical for personal discussions during a loan approval process or for relationship management,” Singh said. He pointed out that due to the pandemic, customers are anxious. As such, the need for human to human interaction is more important than ever. Singh said many brands have implemented bots and automation for customers to self-serve. “While these might be useful for repetitive and straightforward queries, customers want to talk to a human being to address their anxiety,” he said.

With video calls, brands can go a step further by humanizing the contact center and putting a human face to the interaction. This helps win their trust.