Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

British PM Boris Johnson says UK and India are natural partners

British PM Boris Johnson says UK and India are natural partners

Business

British PM Boris Johnson says UK and India are natural partners

Press Trust of India
Published on

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that the UK and India are natural partners who are working together on many fantastic projects from partnership on 5G and telecom to startups.



Addressing the Global Technology Summit via video link, Johnson said that over the coming decade, India and the UK will continue to deepen their bonds on technology and other areas as they have set out in the 2030 India-UK roadmap. With our shared culture of innovation and our entrepreneurial spirit, the UK and India are natural partners. We’re working together on many fantastic projects, from the UK-India partnership on 5G and telecom to the UK startups who are working with India giants, the prime minister said.

Also read: Adani Green Energy inks pact with SECI to supply 4,667 MW renewable energy

Working side-by-side, we will not only make breakthroughs that will transform people’s lives, but we’ll help shape a new technology based on the principles of freedom, openness and peace, Johnson added.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Data Patterns raises Rs 176 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Data Patterns raises Rs 176 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
By December 14, 2021
WaterScience records surge in demand for water purification products

WaterScience records surge in demand for water purification products
By December 14, 2021
British PM Boris Johnson says UK and India are natural partners

British PM Boris Johnson says UK and India are natural partners
By December 14, 2021
Indian Healthtech Startup Clinikk raises $4M led by MassMutual Ventures

Funding News

Indian Healthtech Startup Clinikk raises $4M led by MassMutual Ventures
EdTech start-up Skill-Lync set to hire 3000 employees in 3 months

EdTech

EdTech start-up Skill-Lync set to hire 3000 employees in 3 months
Defy raises USD 5.5 mn to build India's first social crypto exchange

Funding News

Defy raises USD 5.5 mn to build India’s first social crypto exchange
To Top
Loading...