WaterScience has recorded a growing demand for its water purification products in the post COVID world. Mohammad Iqbal, Co-Founder, Head of Global Business and Strategy, WaterScience, attributed the demand to the 2020 lockdown which prompted people to notice the effects of hard water on their homes:









What is WaterScience all about?

WaterScience is India’s leading water purification company in the non-drinking space. Making non-drinking water healthy – 97% of the water we use is not for drinking! Filtered water is the norm for drinking and cooking, but protection for hair and skin has been largely ignored. WaterScience develops Shower Filters, Tap Filters, washing machine filters, kitchen tap filters and filters for the whole house.

Has the company recorded an increase for its products in the post-COVID world?

Yes, definitely, there was an increase in the demand for products post-COVID. We have launched new products during this time and they have contributed to the growth as well.

Are the consumers more into health-related and sanitary products more than ever before?

During India’s peak summer months where the water quality is the worst, staying at home provided an opportunity for customers to learn about the negative effects of hard water. With ongoing lockdowns, people started to notice the effects of hard water on their homes. Combining this with the increased health-consciousness of our population post covid, created an increase in demand for our shower and tap filters.

How is WaterScience handling the customer demand?

Our products have a 45 day turnover, ensuring continuous material from our suppliers with our streamlined manufacturing process allows us to keep up with the rising demand for our products.

Is the company looking at introducing any innovative or tech-powered product?

WaterScience is continuously innovating to have the best products in the market. By the end of fiscal year 2021-2022, WaterScience would have launched 8 new products, 4 have already been launched and 4 more are in the pipeline for the next 4 months.

Also Read: EXIM Bank forecasts India’s merchandise exports for Q3 to cross USD 100 bn mark

What is the company’s outlook till 2025?

Our goal for 2025 is to have an annual turnover revenue of 100 cr. We plan to do this with continued reinvesting into our R&D and marketing.

WaterScience’s products are Made in India and made for the Indian water conditions. Being the only player in the market for a few years has given us a better market and customer understanding that is invaluable. They also have a range of products right from a simple sediment filter for the kitchen tap, to a system for the whole house.