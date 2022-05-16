Amazon created over 11.6 lakh jobs, digitised 40 lakh MSMEs in India

Amazon India on Sunday said it has cumulatively created more than 1.16 million direct and indirect jobs, enabled nearly USD 5 billion in cumulative exports and digitised over 40 lakh MSMEs in the country since it started its operations in 2013.









“Amazon India today shared updates on its key pledges for India and announced that it has cumulatively created more than 11.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs, enabled nearly USD 5 billion in cumulative exports and digitised over 40 lakh MSMEs in India till date,” the company said in a statement.

In the last one year, Amazon helped create over 135,000 jobs across industries such as information technology, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation and skill development, among others, it said.

In January, the ecommerce giant had pledged to digitise 1 crore MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises), enable USD 10 billion (later doubled to USD 20 billion) in cumulative exports and create 20 lakh jobs in India by 2025. Amazon is well on track to fulfil these pledges, while in fact doubling its export pledge from India, to now enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025, the company said.

“As we continue to work with MSMEs across the country, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country and help create jobs at scale,” said Manish Tiwary, country manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India.

Amazon’s efforts towards digitisation of MSMEs and boosting exports from the country are helping create tens of thousands of livelihood opportunities in the ecosystem, the company said.

Last year, at Amazon Smbhav 2021, the company had announced the Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in startups and entrepreneurs focused on technology innovations.

The fund is focused on supporting entrepreneurs and startups that are doing innovative work in the area of Small and Medium Business (SMB) digitisation. As part of the fund, Amazon has already invested in ‘MyGlamm’, ‘M1xchange’ and ‘Small Case’.