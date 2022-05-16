Connect with us

Tata Power bags order to develop 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Rakesh Jha
Tata Power Company’s wholly-owned arm Tata Power Solar Systems won an order to build a 300-megawatt solar project worth Rs 1,731 crore from state-run NHPC, the company said in its regulatory exchange filing.




The project site, located in Rajasthan, will be developed under the CPSU scheme of IREDA and completed withing 18 monthss time period.

“The project will be completed within 18 months’ time period, aims to reduce around 6,36,960 carbon emissions, and is expected to generate approximately 750 million units annually. Cells and modules made in India would be used in the project installation,” the company said in a press release.

Tata Power Solar has always been a pioneer in implementing and commissioning such large-scale solar and renewable projects, it added.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said “We are honoured to have won this significant project from NHPC. It underlines the industry’s confidence in our ability to develop and deliver world-class solar projects on time using state-of-the-art Indian technology.”

With this order, the company’s pending order book reaches Rs13,500 crore and the total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp. Tata Power Solar Systems earlier on May 5 had won India’s largest solar engineering procurement and construction (EPC) order for 1 GW project worth Rs 5,500 crore from state-owned SJVN Ltd NSE -0.55 %.


