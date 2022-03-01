Pickrr, a leading SaaS-based logistics startup, has launched of another Value Added Service – Pickrr Predict lauded to be a flagship product feature. It will provide predictive analysis to sellers as soon as an order is placed on Pickrr, which helps mitigate the significant risk proportion attached to Cash-on-Delivery orders.









According to an industry estimate, there is only a 75% probability of the order getting delivered. There can be multiple factors behind COD orders not getting received, such as fraudulent orders, incorrect addresses, unavailability of cash, late deliveries, restricted zones, etc. This results in the sellers’ considerable monetary loss because of the failed delivery and the inventory’s RTO process.

In a bid to neutralize the additional losses of the sellers, Pickrr Predict has been integrated with Pickrr’s all-in-one dashboard. The feature uses collective data and evaluates the order over 30 parameters, including past online transactions of the customer, return history, high-stress delivery zones, etc., to calculate the risk percentage and intimate the high-risk orders before proceeding with order dispatch. With the help of this intelligent analysis, sellers can determine further processes to cancel, confirm or edit details for any order.

Gaurav Mangla, CEO, and Co-Founder, Pickrr, highlighted that failed Cash-on-Delivery has become a significant challenge for businesses. “Being an industry leader, we strive to provide solutions for the problems that can make a larger difference within the logistic ecosystem. Pickrr Predict is already resolving the shipping woes for over 5000 sellers currently using this disruptive service.”He said Pickrr is confident that this marquee product feature will help countless sellers generate valuable savings and steer clear of losses.

Pickrr has constantly delivered a seamless logistics experience to D2C and eCommerce sellers through its AI-powered dashboard. While the platform enables the sellers to stay updated about their order processing journey and avail of faster money transfers with an early COD option, this predictive module will assist them in avoiding failed COD orders by zeroing in on prospective high-risk recipients.