UpScalio is continuing its rapid pace of investment and scaling online-first brands, with the latest being Truphe, NCR-based home and gardening brand. Truphe is a leading manufacturer and distributor of gardening tools, seeds, planters and other accessories.









UpScalio plans to work on key levers including inventory regionalisation, sourcing, and brand marketing to scale the brand. Truphe has been well received on marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, and UpScalio will leverage the existing presence to grow the brand to a 50Cr ARR in 1-2 years.

Saaim Khan, the co-founder and COO of UpScalio, said the Home & Gardening category in India has quickly grown to become a $900M space. “We plan to capture a large chunk of it with Truphe. Honey has done a great job of catering to the passionate community of hobbyists that use Truphe’s products and we’re thrilled to partner with him to grow Truphe exponentially.”

Honey Gupta, Founder of Truphe, said he started the company from a room in his house and has worked hard to grow it to the brand it is today. “In addition to operational expertise, I needed to partner with someone who understood the human side of the work we do. UpScalio checked both of those boxes for us, and I firmly believe that their strategy for expanding Truphe will realise all of our shared goals.”

Gupta started Truphe in 2015, prior to which he had founded a profitable B2B lead generation platform. The brand has seen immense growth in the last few years, riding on the spike in customer interest in gardening.

This is UpScalio’s ninth investment since its inception in June’21. The roll-up e-commerce company has had an incredible year, recording over 210Cr in Annualized Revenue. The company plans to acquire 5 more brands by the end of FY21, and is projecting a consolidated revenue run rate of 750Cr for the same period.