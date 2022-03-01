Amazon’s Amit Agarwal gets additional role as head emerging markets

Connect with us

Rakesh Jha
Amit Agarwal, Amazon India’s country head, has been given additional charge of the e-commerce giant’s business in emerging markets, Economic Times reported citing an internal communication from the company. Manish Tiwari, vice-president of the consumer business, will be the country manager for consumer business in India, the report added. Tiwari joined the company in 2016 and used to head the Unilever business in the Gulf region earlier.




“Amit Agarwal will be taking on an expanded role leading Amazon’s presence in the Emerging Markets in addition to his current role as the India head,”
Amazon’s senior vice president of international consumer, Russell Grandinetti said in an email detailing their respective roles, according to ET.

“The development and growth of the emerging markets are key to Amazon’s future success, and the new team will be uniquely qualified to move fast in identifying and solving for common customer needs while still honoring what makes each region unique.”

Tiwary will also be responsible for Amazon Business, its business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform which sells goods to small and medium enterprise


