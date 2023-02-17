Zomato stated that it will be establishing “The Shelter Project,” as part of which “Rest Stations” will be established for its delivery partners at various locations throughout the city. For the same, they have already started to create public infrastructure.

“At these shelters, delivery partners can rest, recharge, and take a moment for themselves,” Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post posted on the executive. Additionally, he stated that the company’s headquarters in Gurgaon already had two operational Rest Points.









In addition to promoting a better atmosphere for delivery partners, the effort seeks to “help the gig economy” and promote their “physical and mental health,” according to the blog post. High-speed internet, first assistance, a phone charging station, restrooms, and water would all be available. They will be accessible to delivery personnel from other businesses as well.

The CEO provided specifics on the company’s plans to add more shelter locations in “dense clusters” of its service. He also mentioned the difficulties that traffic jams and unpredictability present for all delivery executives.

“We are thankful to see that these Rest Points have been warmly welcomed by not just Zomato delivery partners but delivery partners of multiple last-mile delivery players,” he said in the statement.