The first-ever season of Eloelo’s LoveHouse sets a record of 144-hour continuous live stream on a mobile app in India. Lovehouse, India’s first-ever online reality show coincided Valentine’s week and featured popular influencer couples competing for the title of LoveHouse’s favourite couple. Over 4 million viewers tuned live on the Eloelo app from 9th to 14th February and voted for their favourite celebrity couples. The app observed a user engagement time of over 30 minutes per user during the live stream of the show and received 3 lakh votes.

Besides bagging a World Record for 144 hours of continuous live streaming on a mobile app, Eloelo’s LoveHouse created a never-seen-before live reality viewing experience for Indians, as it used a technology called “Switch Channel” & “Dual Stream” to enable multiple camera angles to switch in a single live stream. This breakthrough technology seamlessly changed the live feed in one continuous live room during the six and half days of LoveHouse’s live streaming.









“We are thrilled to have pioneered a new era of live-streaming entertainment through our breakthrough technology that transformed Eloelo’s LoveHouse reality show into a continuous live room for six and a half days straight! The success of India’s first 144-hour reality show, Lovehouse, has not only set a new world record but also brought people together and created unforgettable moments. This achievement has filled us with great pride and has inspired us to keep delivering such never thought of concepts on the Eloelo app for the audiences of Bharat!” said Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Eloelo.

The five influencer couples and inmates of Eloelo’s LoveHouse were Kulhad Pizza couple from Jalandhar, Gurpreet Kaur and Sehaj Arora; short video sensations, Pankaj and Shivu; and Sapna and Goldy; the popular YouTubers, Aayushi and Vishal, and Radio City RJs, RJ Priya and RJ Raghav. “The energy in the LoveHouse was charged with loads of drama, heightened emotions, romance and an unmistakable sense of rivalry as the five couples competed with each other through a series of tasks such as enacting roleplays, using handcuffs, women contestants applying makeup on their partners, and lots more,” Saurabh added

After 144 hours, Eloelo’s live audience unanimously chose the popular YouTuber influencers, Ayushi and Vishal as their favourite couple and the winners of Season 1 of LoveHouse! With over 3 million followers, the winning couple had fans from across the country pouring in their love through live votes.

With this victory, Ayushi and Vishal have bagged a cash prize of INR 1 Lakh and other prizes up to 5 lakhs and grabbed a chance to meet actor Kartik Aryan, whose upcoming film Shehzada is set to premiere on 17 February.

Eloelo also did an extensive campaign on Twitter to promote Lovehouse and brands like Ixigo, Abhibus, BalleBaazi, Zoomin, Galaxycard, Ferns & Petals and more joined the thread to leave their witty responses. Before launch, Lovehouse had also garnered interest and curiosity from a lot of celebrities ranging from Indian film actresses Amrita Rao, Donal Bisht & Flora Saini to famous paparazzo, Viral Bhayani.