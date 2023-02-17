Connect with us

India’s exports to UAE may cross USD 31 billion this fiscal

Business

Press Trust of India
The country’s exports to the UAE, with which India has implemented a free trade agreement on May 1 last year, is expected to cross USD 31 billion during the current fiscal on account of healthy demand for sectors such as gems and jewellery, machinery and auto, an official said on Friday.



The government official said that the agreement is helping India to promote its outbound shipments to the UAE. During June 2022-January 2023, India’s non-oil exports rose by 5 per cent to USD 15.2 billion as against USD 14.5 billion in the same period previous year. Imports during the period increased by 3 per cent to USD 16.8 billion. Earlier in 2016-17, India’s exports to the UAE touched USD 31.2 billion.

As many as 6,057 certificates of origin have been issued in January to exporters to avail concessional duty advantage under the trade pact. Certificate of origin is a key document required for exports to those countries with which India has trade agreements. An exporter has to submit the certificate at the landing port of the importing country. The document is important to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements. This certificate is essential to prove where the goods come from.

During June 2022-January 2023, gems and jewellery and electrical machinery exports to UAE rose by 16 per cent and 29 per cent to USD 3.8 billion and USD 2.6 billion respectively. During the period, automobiles shipments grew by 38 per cent to USD 475 million. Other sectors which record healthy growth in exports include coffee, tea, spices, sugar, man-made staple fibres and edible vegetables. On the possibility of rupee-dirham trade between the countries, the official said central banks of both the countries are discussing the matter and technical teams are working on the modalities.


India's exports to UAE may cross USD 31 billion this fiscal

By February 17, 2023

