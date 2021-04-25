Elante Group invests USD 1.5 mn to develop H-96 in South City 2

Elante Group, a luxury real estate developer in Gurugram, coping with high demand for homes in the low rise apartments has invested more than USD 1.5 million to develop H-96 in South City 2.









In view with high involvement of migrant labours in reality sector of Delhi NCR, the second wave of COVID-19 is devastating for realtors leading towards nationwide lockdown which may force migrant labours to return to their native states, and hence it is crucial for the company to keep a check on the development schedule of the newly launched project and ensure no delay to meet the buyers’ expectations on time.

Akash Kohli, Founder and CEO, Elante Group, said that in light of the second wave of infections, it is the company’s high priority to give a sense of job security to all the labourers working at their sites. “Also to ensure their hygiene and safety, we have installed hand wash dispensers at various spots. Adding to the job role of labour supervisor, he distributes new facemasks and hand gloves to labourers every day at worksite ensuring proper social distancing and risk free environment for our workers.”

Kohli said that with H-96 South City 2, Gurugram, the company continues to strive in creating value for the buyer. “In this context, we have started planning to ramp up launches and deliver a more diverse range of luxury offerings with a higher value proposition in line with the demand, resulting in a healthy sales rebound,” he said. “Our goal is to provide luxurious housing options to buyers in the heart of Gurugram with maximum carpet area and on time delivery of their dream homes. We shall be handing over possession of two of our projects (eight residencies) in next quarter of 2021-22.”

As the foundation stone has been laid and work in rapid progress, the Elante’s project H-96 will constitute a total of four units with an independent servant room for each unit. The luxurious low rise building will also include a world class common cafe lounge along with eight passengers lift and a designer terrace area. The location enables for easy in reach distance to schools, hospitals and shopping hubs in Gurugram.

Over the past few years, Elante Group has adopted the strategy to provide the best in class luxury apartments ensuring on time delivery of units to the buyers, as buyers preference had visibly moved towards those realtors who keep their word and don’t delay projects.