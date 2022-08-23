After achieving a growth of 22 per cent from the South India market in the FY 2021-2022, Focus Softnet, a Hyderabad-based cloud company offering composable Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions has announced that they are eyeing a growth of 35 per cent. To amplify this growth, they have partnered with pharmaceutical companies such as Yashoda Group of Hospitals and Metrochem API Private Ltd.

Focus Softnet offers solutions that are easily customized, scalable, flexible, and highly effective in helping SMEs achieve agility and efficiency through complete automation of business. The ERP market is growing by 15 per cent in India and Focus Softnet is well-poised to grow in a fast-evolving market, projecting a growth of 35 per cent.









“Indian SMEs are placing high demand for adopting digitized solutions to manage their day-to-day tasks in an organisation. This has increased the demand for cloud-based ERP solutions in the Indian SME Market and hence. It has led to a rapid shift from a cloud-first to a cloud-only model,” said Ali Hyder, CEO, of Focus Softnet. “Focus Softnet has been playing an important part by helping such SMEs implement the right ERP solution for their organisation. The top line of the company has grown by 12% in FY 21-22 as compared to FY 20-21. Overall, last year has been a boon because of the GST implementation by the Government in terms of growth and revenue generation,” Hyder added.

Based in Hyderabad, the company has over 30 years of existence in the market, with more than 50 per cent of its revenues coming from South India including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and Bangalore. It has been providing solutions to various verticals that include warehouse, distribution, retail, automotive, real estate, manufacturing and education.

The company has a global presence in 17 countries directly and through its robust partner network with 27 offices along with 1.2 million registered users globally. Research has shown that with ERP implementation, 95 per cent of businesses report positive changes in their business operations, and 57 per cent of the companies can reduce their working capital. Focus Softnet’s ERP software complies with regional tax regulations that help small businesses integrate both their financial information and customer information into one system by minimising the hassle of balancing both.

Further, accelerating the development of tech, Focus Softnet has also introduced AIFA (Artificially Intelligent Futuristic Applications) as a way of embedding AI and machine learning technologies into their business infrastructure that fundamentally enhances automation.