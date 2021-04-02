Commuter Alert! Now shell out more money for a cab ride in Karnataka

Commuters using app-based taxi services in Karnataka will now have to dish out more money as the state transport department has increased the fares of cab aggregators by 35 to 92%. In a notification issued Thursday, the transport department said that the new fares will be implemented with immediate effect and attributed its move to spike in fuel prices and maintenance cost of vehicles.

As per the notification, the price cap on vehicles has been classified into four categories based on their value: For vehicle value- Rs 16 lakh and more are classified as ‘A’ and Vehicles costing under Rs 5 lakh are classified as ‘D’ category. The minimum fare under A category vehicles for upto 4 km is Rs 150, additional fare per kilometre can be between Rs 27-Rs 54. For D category vehicles fare upto 4 km will be Rs 75, an additional fare per kilometre can be between Rs 18-Rs 36.









For vehicle value- Rs 10 lakh-16 lakh, minimum fare upto 4 km- Rs 120, additional fare per kilometre can be between Rs 24-Rs 48. For vehicle value- Rs 16 lakh and more, minimum fare upto 4 km- Rs 150, additional fare per kilometre can be between Rs 27-Rs 54. Earlier rates for A category vehicles were Rs 80 whereas the rate for D category vehicles was Rs 44. The waiting period has al been increased to 20 minutes, from 15 minutes earlier.

“Passengers should not be charged on the basis of time, and the fare fixed by the government should be charged. Aggregators can collect toll charges and GST from passengers,” the notification read.

The government’s decision is said to have been prompted by the ongoing protests triggered by the alleged suicide of KSTDC cab driver at Kempegowda International Airport. Prathap Kumar K succumbed to his injuries after he had immolated himself at the airport premises last week in protest of the financial distress indirectly due to low prices of Ola and Uber. Following his suicide, leaders of various driver unions met senior officials of the department on Wednesday and demanded that a uniform fare be introduced for taxis, besides revision of fares. The last fare revision was done in 2018.