Gaja Capital, one of the leading growth-stage private equity firms, has launched the sixth edition of the prestigious Gaja Capital Business Book Prize. Established in 2019, the prize has become a significant platform for recognizing outstanding contributions to business literature, with a focus on entrepreneurship, leadership, and economic insights.









This year, the prize offers an enhanced reward of INR 20 lakhs, underscoring its commitment to celebrating authors whose works have a profound impact on the business landscape. The award aims to honour those who provide innovative perspectives and practical insights into the challenges and opportunities within India’s dynamic economy.

The longlist for 2024 features ten compelling titles, each offering a unique lens on various facets of business and leadership. Notable books on the list include Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India’s Economic Future by Raghuram G. Rajan & Rohit Lamba, Doctor Steel: My Life and Times with the Tatas by J.J. Irani, and The Great Bank Robbery: NPAs, Scams and the Future of Regulation by V. Pattabhi Ram and Sabyasachee Dash. These books, along with others on the list, are essential readings for anyone interested in understanding the forces shaping India’s economic future.

Gopal Jain, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Gaja Capital, expressed the significance of the prize, stating, “An inspiring story can awaken the spirit and motivate entrepreneurs to take the path less travelled towards achieving good for society at large. The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize not only celebrates these narratives but also plays a crucial role in supporting young entrepreneurs and authors who are pivotal to India’s growth story.”

The jury, composed of prominent figures from various sectors, including industry, public policy, and investment, will evaluate the longlisted books based on narrative quality, research depth, and their potential to inspire future leaders. The shortlist will be announced in October 2024, and the winner will be revealed in December 2024.

As India continues its journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize remains a vital platform for fostering knowledge, celebrating innovation, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.