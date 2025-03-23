Connect with us

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer

Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer

Fans of Poker Face can rejoice as Peacock has officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated second season. The show, created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne, will return on May 8, with the first three episodes premiering simultaneously. Following that, new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. A teaser trailer has been released with this announcement, giving fans a first glimpse at the new season’s intriguing mysteries and guest stars.

The show follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, a wandering investigator with extraordinary abilities—she can instantly tell when someone is lying. After uncovering a deadly conspiracy in the first season, Charlie remains on the run, travelling across the country and unwittingly stumbling into new crimes that she can’t resist solving. Season 2 promises to expand on this concept, placing Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) in even more unusual and unpredictable situations where her talent for spotting deception will again be tested.

New Locations, New Crimes

According to Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne, the new season will take Charlie to an array of distinct locations, ranging from minor league baseball stadiums and big-box retail stores to funeral homes and even alligator farms. These settings will serve as the backdrop for a fresh series of mysteries, each bringing new challenges and an eclectic mix of suspects. Charlie’s trademark wit, empathy, and unshakable curiosity will guide her through another round of high-stakes investigations, where nothing is ever as simple as it seems.

A Star-Studded Cast

One of the highlights of Poker Face is its ever-changing roster of guest stars, and Season 2 boasts an even more impressive lineup. Viewers can expect to see familiar faces such as Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz, and many more. Their roles remain under wraps, but given the show’s history of crafting unique and often darkly comedic characters, each guest star is sure to bring something memorable to the table.

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer Sparks Controversy for Copying A24’s Indie Aesthetic

Building on Critical Success

The first season of Poker Face was a critical success, earning four Emmy nominations, including Judith Light’s win for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. The show’s format, which draws inspiration from classic detective series like Columbo, has been praised for its fresh take on the murder mystery genre. Poker Face has managed to carve out a unique space in modern television by combining a weekly case format with a compelling overarching narrative.

What to Expect in Season 2

With its second season, the show looks to build upon its success by delivering even more engaging mysteries, surprising twists, and standout performances. Charlie Cale’s (Natasha Lyonne) journey is far from over, and fans can expect a new season filled with clever storytelling, eccentric characters, and a deep dive into the world of deception and crime.

When and Where to Watch

Poker Face Season 2 will officially premiere on May 8 on Peacock, kicking off with a three-episode release before shifting to a weekly schedule. With Charlie back on the road, encountering new crimes and ever-more suspicious characters, this season promises to be just as thrilling, humorous, and mysterious as the first.


