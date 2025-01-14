Connect with us

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing

What people don’t mention is that the lifetime value (LTV) of a customer is directly tied to your after-sales experience. If your post-purchase service is weak, it doesn’t matter how much you spent on getting that customer in the door. You will not see a second sale.
Himanshu Arora
In every business, it’s always the simplest things that get overlooked. After-sales support is one of those things. Companies throw money at marketing, sales teams, and product development, but the moment a customer buys, they disappear into the ether. What most don’t realize is that the real battle starts after the sale—and if you don’t get it right, you’re dead in the water.

From experience, here’s the truth: the amount of customer loyalty you’ve built through marketing efforts can disappear faster than you think. A single poorly handled post-sale issue will make customers feel like they were just a number. That’s not theory. It’s happened to businesses in every industry, and it will continue to happen if they don’t get it.

The Critical 72 Hours You’re Wasting

When a customer buys from you, you’re not done. You’re just getting started. I’ve seen it over and over—brands launch, market like crazy, and once the customer clicks ‘buy,’ they act like the work is done. You’ve got 72 hours—that’s the window. This is when a customer is most vulnerable. They’ve just spent their money, and if something goes wrong, they’re looking for answers. This is when customers need to feel that their investment was worth it.

If a customer reaches out with an issue and doesn’t hear from you in 24 hours, they’re already making their next purchase with your competitor. No exceptions. You can keep ignoring the stats, but the reality is that 72% of customers expect a response within an hour after an issue arises, and 50% of customers expect a resolution within 24 hours. Fail to meet that expectation, and you’ve not just lost that customer—you’ve damaged your future sales.

GoMechanic Expands into Premium Car Detailing with Ceramic Coating and PPF

The Real Costs of Ignoring After-Sales

Let’s talk about the hard costs of neglecting after-sales support. Everyone talks about customer acquisition costs. What people don’t mention is that the lifetime value (LTV) of a customer is directly tied to your after-sales experience. If your post-purchase service is weak, it doesn’t matter how much you spent on getting that customer in the door. You will not see a second sale.

Here’s how it works: when a customer gets an issue resolved quickly and effectively, their satisfaction increases by 70%. When it’s not resolved? They feel like they’ve been scammed or, at best, neglected. If you’re not monitoring this feedback loop and proactively fixing issues, you’re not even in the game.

Ola Electric Engages EY for Service Overhaul Amid Mounting Complaints, CCPA Notice and Kunal Kamra poking

I’ve seen brands lose 20-30% of their customer base simply because the after-sales team was under-resourced or untrained. The worst part? These aren’t small businesses—they’re well-established brands that spent millions to acquire these customers. One missed touchpoint,, and it’s all gone. That’s the cost of ignoring post-sales support.

It’s Never Just One Problem

Many companies operate under the illusion that one complaint, one issue, or one bad review is an isolated incident. It never is. By the time a customer reaches out with a complaint, they’ve already had multiple negative experiences—each one smaller than the last, but they accumulate. When the issue is “resolved,” the customer is already mentally checked out.

I’ve worked with businesses that failed to address minor issues at scale, and the pattern is always the same: the problem gets bigger. A customer complains, and rather than resolving it immediately, the issue gets pushed down the priority list. This happens enough times that customers stop trusting the brand. They don’t even care about the product anymore. What they care about is being heard, and they want a resolution on their terms, not yours.

The Unseen Dangers of Not Scaling Post-Sales Support

Now, scaling customer support isn’t as simple as just adding more people to the team. What’s often missed is the systems and processes that actually make customer support effective. Many companies add more agents, but they don’t add the tools or training that allow those agents to do their jobs efficiently. It’s not about simply having more bodies to answer calls—it’s about enabling those bodies to actually solve problems.

In my observation, companies crash because they didn’t invest in the right CRM tools, implement the proper customer feedback loops, or neglect to train their teams to solve issues rather than just answer them. Without the right systems in place, your after-sales support is just a bunch of people taking complaints—not solving them.

And that’s the moment when everything unravels. Because without the systems, without the tools, without a real, actionable process, you’re not just missing opportunities to keep your customers—you’re actively losing them.

The Big Picture

What happens after the sale is not a side concern, an afterthought, or the core of customer retention. Without a solid post-sale process, you’re actively driving customers away. It doesn’t matter how good your marketing or product is; if you drop the ball after the sale, everything falls apart.

Your customers are only as loyal as the experience you give them after they’ve handed you their money. Don’t make the mistake of thinking the transaction is where the relationship ends. That’s where it begins.

If you’re not paying attention to after-sales, you’re wasting your time, money, and resources. Eventually, your competitors will notice, and they’ll win over your customers. It’s as simple as that.

Himanshu Arora is the CEO and Co-Founder of GoMechanic, a leading automotive service provider in India. With a background in sales and leadership roles at Audi and Thomas Cook

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the publication


After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You're Not Seeing

