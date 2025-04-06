Terrence Howard Claims Diddy Tried to Seduce Him, Slams Hollywood’s ‘Fluid Culture’

Actor Terrence Howard is making headlines after a fiery appearance on the PBD Podcast, where he issued blunt warnings about the alleged culture at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ exclusive celebrity parties. In a no-holds-barred conversation, Howard claimed that any man who attended Diddy’s gatherings effectively gave up his ‘man card’.“When you give up your manhood, I’ve never seen somebody recover from it,” Terrence Howard said. “That was all the people that went to the Puffy parties… Get punked out and p*mped out by some over-greater desire.”

Claims of an Uncomfortable Invite from Diddy

Terrence Howard also recounted a personal incident in which he says Sean Diddy Combs persistently invited him over under the guise of acting lessons.“Puffy invited me for weeks… wanted me to be his acting coach,” Howard said. “I go there, and he’s just sitting around looking. I ask, ‘What’s the material?’ and he’s just watching me.”

The encounter reportedly grew more bizarre when Diddy asked to hear Terrence Howard’s music and continued to stare at him without any clear purpose. According to Howard, his assistant later warned him: “I think he’s trying to fk you.”**

After that, Howard said, he cut off all communication with the music mogul.

Terrence Howard: “I Don’t Play Gay Roles”

The Hustle & Flow star also emphasized that there are lines he refuses to cross—even in acting. “I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that st,”** he said.“Because the man card means everything.”

Howard warned that once someone “goes fluid,” there’s no coming back, criticizing what he sees as a dangerous erosion of masculinity in Hollywood.

Diddy Faces Serious Legal Trouble

Terrence Howard’s statements come amid mounting legal troubles for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. The hip-hop mogul is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from several lawsuits and federal investigations. If convicted, Diddy could potentially face life in prison.

Internet Reacts

Terrence Howard’s comments have triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with some applauding his honesty and others accusing him of promoting outdated or harmful views about masculinity and sexuality. The viral nature of the interview is pushing renewed focus on both Diddy’s legal troubles and the shadowy reputation surrounding his private events.

As the case against Diddy unfolds, public attention is likely to intensify—not just around the allegations but around the entertainment industry’s broader culture of secrecy, access, and power.